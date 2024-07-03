Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
36.77
72.9
154.51
49.47
142.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.77
72.9
154.51
49.47
142.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
14.35
0.16
0.14
1.89
Total Income
36.84
87.25
154.67
49.61
144.09
Total Expenditure
84.26
76.07
121.68
41.46
109.52
PBIDT
-47.42
11.18
32.99
8.15
34.58
Interest
5.01
6.08
4.22
3.16
2.66
PBDT
-52.43
5.1
28.77
4.98
31.92
Depreciation
0.32
0.3
0.33
0.32
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.53
1.06
4.44
1.67
6.82
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-54.28
3.74
24
3
24.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.16
0.13
0.71
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-54.28
3.75
24.15
2.87
24.15
Extra-ordinary Items
-12.62
-0.15
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-41.66
3.9
24.15
2.87
24.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.85
0.33
1.98
0.25
1.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
111.99
111.99
121.2
121.2
121.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-128.96
15.33
21.35
16.47
24.31
PBDTM(%)
-142.58
6.99
18.62
10.06
22.44
PATM(%)
-147.62
5.13
15.53
6.06
17.48
