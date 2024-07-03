iifl-logo-icon 1
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.25
(-2.63%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

36.77

72.9

154.51

49.47

142.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

36.77

72.9

154.51

49.47

142.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

14.35

0.16

0.14

1.89

Total Income

36.84

87.25

154.67

49.61

144.09

Total Expenditure

84.26

76.07

121.68

41.46

109.52

PBIDT

-47.42

11.18

32.99

8.15

34.58

Interest

5.01

6.08

4.22

3.16

2.66

PBDT

-52.43

5.1

28.77

4.98

31.92

Depreciation

0.32

0.3

0.33

0.32

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.53

1.06

4.44

1.67

6.82

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-54.28

3.74

24

3

24.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.16

0.13

0.71

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-54.28

3.75

24.15

2.87

24.15

Extra-ordinary Items

-12.62

-0.15

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-41.66

3.9

24.15

2.87

24.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.85

0.33

1.98

0.25

1.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

111.99

111.99

121.2

121.2

121.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-128.96

15.33

21.35

16.47

24.31

PBDTM(%)

-142.58

6.99

18.62

10.06

22.44

PATM(%)

-147.62

5.13

15.53

6.06

17.48

