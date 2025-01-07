Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.9
99.85
174.38
145.55
yoy growth (%)
-36
-42.73
19.8
8.69
Raw materials
-39.34
-58.97
-141.89
-138.67
As % of sales
61.57
59.05
81.37
95.26
Employee costs
-7.54
-9.16
-3.62
-2.31
As % of sales
11.81
9.17
2.08
1.59
Other costs
-5.44
-5.21
-9.72
-1.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.51
5.22
5.57
1.32
Operating profit
11.56
26.5
19.13
2.63
OPM
18.09
26.54
10.97
1.81
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.29
-0.23
-0.1
Interest expense
-4.02
-2.33
-0.77
-0.13
Other income
0.14
2.67
1.82
1.42
Profit before tax
7.3
26.55
19.94
3.82
Taxes
-2.68
-2.17
-7.32
-0.96
Tax rate
-36.7
-8.2
-36.72
-25.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.62
24.37
12.62
2.86
Exceptional items
0
-17.85
0
0
Net profit
4.62
6.52
12.62
2.86
yoy growth (%)
-29.14
-48.29
340.91
186.98
NPM
7.23
6.53
7.23
1.96
