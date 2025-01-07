iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.5
(-2.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.9

99.85

174.38

145.55

yoy growth (%)

-36

-42.73

19.8

8.69

Raw materials

-39.34

-58.97

-141.89

-138.67

As % of sales

61.57

59.05

81.37

95.26

Employee costs

-7.54

-9.16

-3.62

-2.31

As % of sales

11.81

9.17

2.08

1.59

Other costs

-5.44

-5.21

-9.72

-1.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.51

5.22

5.57

1.32

Operating profit

11.56

26.5

19.13

2.63

OPM

18.09

26.54

10.97

1.81

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.29

-0.23

-0.1

Interest expense

-4.02

-2.33

-0.77

-0.13

Other income

0.14

2.67

1.82

1.42

Profit before tax

7.3

26.55

19.94

3.82

Taxes

-2.68

-2.17

-7.32

-0.96

Tax rate

-36.7

-8.2

-36.72

-25.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.62

24.37

12.62

2.86

Exceptional items

0

-17.85

0

0

Net profit

4.62

6.52

12.62

2.86

yoy growth (%)

-29.14

-48.29

340.91

186.98

NPM

7.23

6.53

7.23

1.96

Cerebra Integr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.