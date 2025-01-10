Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
111.99
111.99
111.99
121.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.07
153.39
150.87
114.24
Net Worth
217.06
265.38
262.86
235.43
Minority Interest
Debt
39.07
41.03
32.45
11.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.24
0.2
0
0
Total Liabilities
256.37
306.61
295.31
247.14
Fixed Assets
12.33
12.74
12.78
17.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.31
0.3
0.29
3.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.11
1.25
0.54
0.67
Networking Capital
232.57
290.02
279.45
220.4
Inventories
30.48
45.51
22.88
25.45
Inventory Days
145.36
Sundry Debtors
120.95
140.09
189.09
71.73
Debtor Days
409.71
Other Current Assets
183.33
203.16
203.17
170.44
Sundry Creditors
-55.32
-52.36
-87.85
-20.26
Creditor Days
115.72
Other Current Liabilities
-46.87
-46.38
-47.84
-26.96
Cash
1.05
2.3
2.27
5.28
Total Assets
256.37
306.61
295.33
247.13
