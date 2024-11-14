Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th November 2024 Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Appointment of Additional Directors in the category of Independent Directors of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Finacial Statements for F.Y ended 31.03.2024 Board Meeting outcome for audited financial results for year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) lease be informed that we have already submitted the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 within due time. Due to some clerical error, we are hereby submitting the revised outcome with financials for the year ended 31.03.2024. We offer apologies for this and ensure to take due care next time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024