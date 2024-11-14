iifl-logo-icon 1
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

10.04
(-0.59%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Cerebra Integr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20259 Jan 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th November 2024 Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results for first quarter ended 30.06.2024 Appointment of Additional Directors in the category of Independent Directors of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Finacial Statements for F.Y ended 31.03.2024 Board Meeting outcome for audited financial results for year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) lease be informed that we have already submitted the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 within due time. Due to some clerical error, we are hereby submitting the revised outcome with financials for the year ended 31.03.2024. We offer apologies for this and ensure to take due care next time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Cerebra Integr.: Related News

No Record Found

