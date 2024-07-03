Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Summary

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd was originally started as a partnership firm under the name and style of Integrated Technologies in July, 1992. Later, it was converted and incorporated as a public limited company as Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd in December, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of e-waste recycling, refining and refurbishment, electronic manufacturing services and IT infrastructure management.The company has taken over Monolithic Components and peripherals a partnership firm in April, 1997. The company is one of Indias leading PC manufacturers and a fast growing IT sector and its endeavor for attaining quality, service and reliability has got ISO 9002 certification for production, installation, service and software solutions from KEMA, Netherlands.During the year 2000-2001 the company came out with an IPO and it was oversubscribed by 5.36 times.The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification from KEMA,Netherlands.A new Surface Mount Technology division under the brand Kranion was set up during the year.Cerebra Note Book computers was launched early last year and its has been well accepted in the market.The Company started operations in the areas of Legal Process Outsourcing, Medical Transcription etc., for its IT/ITeS division in 2008-09. The Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) business of the Company was hived off to its subsidiary namely Cerebra LPOIndia Limited in 2009. In 2010-11, the Company introduced two new Lines of Business Enterprise Solutions Division and Enterprise Mobility Solutions. It acquired majority stake in Geeta Monitors Private Limited during the year 2011. It launched the Storage servers in 2016. The new E-Waste recycling plant at the Narsapura, Kolar was established in February, 2017. It set up Data Centre at the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre in 2017.