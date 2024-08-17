iifl-logo-icon 1
Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Share Price

1.2
(-4.00%)
Oct 10, 2018|03:29:53 PM

Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

1.2

Prev. Close

1.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

1.2

Day's Low

1.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-131.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Corporate Action

No Record Found

Moser Baer (India) Ltd(Liquidated) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Moser Baer (India) Ltd(Liquidated) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|09:56 AM

06 Jan, 2025|09:56 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 63.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013

Equity Capital

221.77

221.77

208.31

204.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,127.31

-1,947.06

-1,122.22

-343.64

Net Worth

-2,905.54

-1,725.29

-913.91

-139.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013

Revenue

546.59

759.59

984.63

944.35

yoy growth (%)

-28.04

-22.85

4.26

-35.59

Raw materials

-314.51

-453.36

-612.25

-503.49

As % of sales

57.54

59.68

62.18

53.31

Employee costs

-124.84

-168.31

-148.6

-113.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013

Profit before tax

-310.53

-450.47

-463.36

-241.19

Depreciation

-62.13

-106.05

-180.88

-154.27

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-660.92

-504.79

-362.35

-342.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.04

-22.85

4.26

-35.59

Op profit growth

-44.74

-5.48

-746.75

-681.86

EBIT growth

-44.37

-29.85

200.05

-68.34

Net profit growth

58.31

-0.65

58.57

-2.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013Mar-2013

Gross Sales

695.26

897.81

1,142.09

1,103.18

1,626.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

695.26

897.81

1,142.09

1,103.18

1,626.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

26.34

41.11

59.75

Other Income

8.78

37.43

25.86

57.27

67.47

Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

DEEPAK PURI

Whole-time Director

NITA PURI

Director

VINEET SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated

Summary

Moser Baer (India) Limited (MBIL), headquartered in New Delhi, is one of Indias leading technology companies. Incorporated in 21st March of the year 1983 as a Time Recorder unit in technical collaboration with Maruzen Corporation, Japan and Moser Baer Sumiswald, Switzerland. The Company successfully developed cutting edge technologies to become the worlds second largest manufacturer of Optical Storage media like CDs and DVDs. MBIL also emerged as a leading edge player in next-generation of storage formats, especially Blu-ray discs. Recently, the company has also transformed itself from a single business into a multi-technology organisation, diversifying into exciting areas of Solar Energy, Home Entertainment and IT Peripherals and Consumer Electronics. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company manufactures photovoltaic cells and modules by straddling multiple technologies including crystalline silicon, concentrator, nano technologies and thin films. The Company made production of 8.0/5.25 Disks in the year 1985. Further in 1987, it moved to production of 3.5 Disks. Since the year 1998, MBIL became the ISO 9002 certified company. During the year 1999, the company started to produce the CD-R. After a year, in 2000, expansion from the CD-R (Compact Disc- Read), the company formulated the CD-RW (Compact Disc-Read & Write). During the year 2003, the company had commenced the production of DVD-R and also DVD-RW. In the same year of 2003, MBIL had obtained ISO certification
