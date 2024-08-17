Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹1.2
Prev. Close₹1.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹1.2
Day's Low₹1.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-131.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Equity Capital
221.77
221.77
208.31
204.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,127.31
-1,947.06
-1,122.22
-343.64
Net Worth
-2,905.54
-1,725.29
-913.91
-139.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Revenue
546.59
759.59
984.63
944.35
yoy growth (%)
-28.04
-22.85
4.26
-35.59
Raw materials
-314.51
-453.36
-612.25
-503.49
As % of sales
57.54
59.68
62.18
53.31
Employee costs
-124.84
-168.31
-148.6
-113.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Profit before tax
-310.53
-450.47
-463.36
-241.19
Depreciation
-62.13
-106.05
-180.88
-154.27
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-660.92
-504.79
-362.35
-342.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.04
-22.85
4.26
-35.59
Op profit growth
-44.74
-5.48
-746.75
-681.86
EBIT growth
-44.37
-29.85
200.05
-68.34
Net profit growth
58.31
-0.65
58.57
-2.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
695.26
897.81
1,142.09
1,103.18
1,626.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
695.26
897.81
1,142.09
1,103.18
1,626.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
26.34
41.11
59.75
Other Income
8.78
37.43
25.86
57.27
67.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
DEEPAK PURI
Whole-time Director
NITA PURI
Director
VINEET SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated
Summary
Moser Baer (India) Limited (MBIL), headquartered in New Delhi, is one of Indias leading technology companies. Incorporated in 21st March of the year 1983 as a Time Recorder unit in technical collaboration with Maruzen Corporation, Japan and Moser Baer Sumiswald, Switzerland. The Company successfully developed cutting edge technologies to become the worlds second largest manufacturer of Optical Storage media like CDs and DVDs. MBIL also emerged as a leading edge player in next-generation of storage formats, especially Blu-ray discs. Recently, the company has also transformed itself from a single business into a multi-technology organisation, diversifying into exciting areas of Solar Energy, Home Entertainment and IT Peripherals and Consumer Electronics. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company manufactures photovoltaic cells and modules by straddling multiple technologies including crystalline silicon, concentrator, nano technologies and thin films. The Company made production of 8.0/5.25 Disks in the year 1985. Further in 1987, it moved to production of 3.5 Disks. Since the year 1998, MBIL became the ISO 9002 certified company. During the year 1999, the company started to produce the CD-R. After a year, in 2000, expansion from the CD-R (Compact Disc- Read), the company formulated the CD-RW (Compact Disc-Read & Write). During the year 2003, the company had commenced the production of DVD-R and also DVD-RW. In the same year of 2003, MBIL had obtained ISO certification
Read More
