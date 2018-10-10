iifl-logo-icon 1
Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Key Ratios

1.2
(-4.00%)
Oct 10, 2018|03:29:53 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.56

-23.16

2.1

-31.86

Op profit growth

-45.99

-18.84

257.19

-48.26

EBIT growth

-29.42

-27.89

23.34

-21.35

Net profit growth

8.86

3.77

35.07

-24.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-11.29

-16.19

-15.33

-4.38

EBIT margin

-34.36

-37.7

-40.17

-33.26

Net profit margin

-152.66

-108.59

-80.41

-60.78

RoCE

-79.49

-24.08

-19.62

-12.51

RoNW

6.17

7.62

10.87

13.58

RoA

-88.29

-17.34

-9.81

-5.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-55.49

-54.36

-60.28

-54.38

Book value per share

-219.3

-168.45

-127.75

-83.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.12

-0.15

-0.12

-0.06

P/B

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

EV/EBIDTA

-67.58

-44.16

-30.67

1,896.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.02

0

0.01

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

126.79

115.82

90.53

80.02

Inventory days

103.06

123.77

152.19

198.37

Creditor days

-140.93

-97.37

-59.43

-50.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.51

0.58

1.12

1.19

Net debt / equity

-0.93

-1.22

-1.7

-2.65

Net debt / op. profit

-58.09

-31.5

-25.33

-87.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.51

-62.89

-65.93

-56.96

Employee costs

-22.14

-22.56

-15.77

-13.79

Other costs

-23.63

-30.73

-33.62

-33.62

