Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Peer Comparison

Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Peer Comparison

1.2
(-4.00%)
Oct 10, 2018|03:29:53 PM

MOSER BAER INDIA LTD LIQUIDATED PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,338.35

142.8813,836.6425.720.08251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

729.85

19.631,175.4916.81.2293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

63.12

0769.447.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

374.7

0690.62-1.320.27104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.05

0491.51-8.3900.84-8.6

Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

