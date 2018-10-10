iifl-logo-icon 1
Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Profit & Loss Statement

1.2
(-4.00%)
Oct 10, 2018|03:29:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013

Revenue

546.59

759.59

984.63

944.35

yoy growth (%)

-28.04

-22.85

4.26

-35.59

Raw materials

-314.51

-453.36

-612.25

-503.49

As % of sales

57.54

59.68

62.18

53.31

Employee costs

-124.84

-168.31

-148.6

-113.63

As % of sales

22.84

22.15

15.09

12.03

Other costs

-157.43

-228.76

-319.9

-312.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.8

30.11

32.48

33.07

Operating profit

-50.2

-90.86

-96.13

14.86

OPM

-9.18

-11.96

-9.76

1.57

Depreciation

-62.13

-106.05

-180.88

-154.27

Interest expense

-212.58

-274.38

-212.31

-157.52

Other income

14.38

20.82

25.96

55.74

Profit before tax

-310.53

-450.47

-463.36

-241.19

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-310.53

-450.47

-463.36

-241.19

Exceptional items

-803.42

-253.17

-244.93

-205.47

Net profit

-1,113.95

-703.64

-708.3

-446.66

yoy growth (%)

58.31

-0.65

58.57

-2.72

NPM

-203.79

-92.63

-71.93

-47.29

