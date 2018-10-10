Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Revenue
546.59
759.59
984.63
944.35
yoy growth (%)
-28.04
-22.85
4.26
-35.59
Raw materials
-314.51
-453.36
-612.25
-503.49
As % of sales
57.54
59.68
62.18
53.31
Employee costs
-124.84
-168.31
-148.6
-113.63
As % of sales
22.84
22.15
15.09
12.03
Other costs
-157.43
-228.76
-319.9
-312.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.8
30.11
32.48
33.07
Operating profit
-50.2
-90.86
-96.13
14.86
OPM
-9.18
-11.96
-9.76
1.57
Depreciation
-62.13
-106.05
-180.88
-154.27
Interest expense
-212.58
-274.38
-212.31
-157.52
Other income
14.38
20.82
25.96
55.74
Profit before tax
-310.53
-450.47
-463.36
-241.19
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-310.53
-450.47
-463.36
-241.19
Exceptional items
-803.42
-253.17
-244.93
-205.47
Net profit
-1,113.95
-703.64
-708.3
-446.66
yoy growth (%)
58.31
-0.65
58.57
-2.72
NPM
-203.79
-92.63
-71.93
-47.29
