Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Profit before tax
-310.53
-450.47
-463.36
-241.19
Depreciation
-62.13
-106.05
-180.88
-154.27
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-660.92
-504.79
-362.35
-342.17
Other operating items
Operating
-1,033.59
-1,061.32
-1,006.6
-737.63
Capital expenditure
7.4
-45.87
17.77
0.26
Free cash flow
-1,026.18
-1,107.2
-988.82
-737.36
Equity raised
-3,960.41
-2,352.17
-741.25
340.03
Investing
-340.5
-149.33
-87.76
-11.15
Financing
2,487.56
1,526.62
26.67
396.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,839.53
-2,082.08
-1,791.17
-11.83
