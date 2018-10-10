iifl-logo-icon 1
Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Cash Flow Statement

1.2
(-4.00%)
Oct 10, 2018|03:29:53 PM

Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014Dec-2013

Profit before tax

-310.53

-450.47

-463.36

-241.19

Depreciation

-62.13

-106.05

-180.88

-154.27

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-660.92

-504.79

-362.35

-342.17

Other operating items

Operating

-1,033.59

-1,061.32

-1,006.6

-737.63

Capital expenditure

7.4

-45.87

17.77

0.26

Free cash flow

-1,026.18

-1,107.2

-988.82

-737.36

Equity raised

-3,960.41

-2,352.17

-741.25

340.03

Investing

-340.5

-149.33

-87.76

-11.15

Financing

2,487.56

1,526.62

26.67

396.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,839.53

-2,082.08

-1,791.17

-11.83

