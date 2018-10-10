Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Equity Capital
221.77
221.77
208.31
204.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,127.31
-1,947.06
-1,122.22
-343.64
Net Worth
-2,905.54
-1,725.29
-913.91
-139.03
Minority Interest
Debt
2,592.22
2,657.84
2,679.42
2,652.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-313.32
932.55
1,765.51
2,513.72
Fixed Assets
417.09
537.93
655.61
816.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
95.3
435.8
585.13
672.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-846.38
-64.1
493.44
952.33
Inventories
94.79
199.45
300.9
501.21
Inventory Days
63.29
95.84
111.54
193.72
Sundry Debtors
395.24
523.31
498.03
496.48
Debtor Days
263.93
251.46
184.61
191.89
Other Current Assets
242.79
480.98
530.36
709.71
Sundry Creditors
-395.57
-353.39
-266.59
-231.01
Creditor Days
264.15
169.81
98.82
89.28
Other Current Liabilities
-1,183.63
-914.45
-569.26
-524.06
Cash
20.67
22.92
31.31
71.55
Total Assets
-313.32
932.55
1,765.49
2,513.71
