Moser Baer India Ltd Liquidated Summary

Moser Baer (India) Limited (MBIL), headquartered in New Delhi, is one of Indias leading technology companies. Incorporated in 21st March of the year 1983 as a Time Recorder unit in technical collaboration with Maruzen Corporation, Japan and Moser Baer Sumiswald, Switzerland. The Company successfully developed cutting edge technologies to become the worlds second largest manufacturer of Optical Storage media like CDs and DVDs. MBIL also emerged as a leading edge player in next-generation of storage formats, especially Blu-ray discs. Recently, the company has also transformed itself from a single business into a multi-technology organisation, diversifying into exciting areas of Solar Energy, Home Entertainment and IT Peripherals and Consumer Electronics. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company manufactures photovoltaic cells and modules by straddling multiple technologies including crystalline silicon, concentrator, nano technologies and thin films. The Company made production of 8.0/5.25 Disks in the year 1985. Further in 1987, it moved to production of 3.5 Disks. Since the year 1998, MBIL became the ISO 9002 certified company. During the year 1999, the company started to produce the CD-R. After a year, in 2000, expansion from the CD-R (Compact Disc- Read), the company formulated the CD-RW (Compact Disc-Read & Write). During the year 2003, the company had commenced the production of DVD-R and also DVD-RW. In the same year of 2003, MBIL had obtained ISO certification for all of its facilities and launched Moserbaer Brand in Indian Market. The Company had signed one of the largest Outsourcing Deals in Indian Manufacturing. The Company had formulated Lightscribe Deal with HP in the year 2004. Also in the same year, made HP Deal for India and SAARC Region and contributed as a Member of Blu-Ray Disk Association. MBIL had received an ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certification for plants in the year 2005. MBILs Phase III of Greater Noida Plant was commenced in the year of 2005 and also in the identical year, Moser Baer Photovoltaic Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, received the status of SEZ developer from Govt. of India. In the year 2005, the company had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT, Delhi. Moser Baer Became the first company in the world to start volume shipments of HD DVD-R in the year 2006. The Company had signed a Technology MoU with IT BHU in the year 2006. During the same year of 2006, MBIL patented technology approved by the Blu-ray Disc Association, launched USB Flash drives and made foray into entertainment space, entered Home Video market. During the year 2007, the company had acquired OM&T BV, a Philips optical technology and R&D subsidiary. Also in the same year, started the trial run of solar photovoltaic cell production facility, had set up the worlds largest Thin Film Solar Fab and launched US$150 million FCCBs. Moser Baer Photo Voltaic made its commercial shipment of solar photovoltaic cells. Moser Baer Photo Voltaic announced US$880 million strategic sourcing tie-up with REC Group. The Company forayed into PC peripherals market in the identical year of 2007, launched Optical Disk Drives (ODDs), Headphones, Keyboards, Optical Mouse etc and also launched Branded DVD Player. As at April 2008, the company had signed an agreement with China based LDK Solar through its subsidiary Moser Baer Photo Voltaic for sale and delivery of high quality multicrystalline silicon wafers to MBPV over a ten-year period. In May of the same year 2008, made the successful trials of first Gen 8.5 Thin Film plant. As of June 2008, the company had launched its 600VA UPS in the market under the IT peripherals segment.