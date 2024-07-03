SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹418
Prev. Close₹422.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹165.08
Day's High₹422.7
Day's Low₹392.2
52 Week's High₹490
52 Week's Low₹238
Book Value₹51.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)739.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.24
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.65
18.65
18.65
18.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.14
83.15
73.96
63.14
Net Worth
98.79
101.8
92.61
81.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
307.92
224.6
258.72
4,176.54
yoy growth (%)
37.09
-13.18
-93.8
65.79
Raw materials
-152.67
-110.98
-124.13
-4,051.48
As % of sales
49.58
49.41
47.97
97
Employee costs
-40.07
-30.71
-38.15
-31.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.33
0.93
3.48
20.75
Depreciation
-6.33
-7.77
-10.4
-4.46
Tax paid
-5.72
-0.17
0.41
-8.21
Working capital
2.61
-28.01
18.12
8.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.09
-13.18
-93.8
65.79
Op profit growth
208.65
-21.63
-55.36
69.72
EBIT growth
649.64
-51.36
-73.66
92.2
Net profit growth
1,861.03
97.43
-97.59
156.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
2,759.52
4,112.78
2,527.07
596.11
269.94
Excise Duty
0
1.44
3.99
2.72
0
Net Sales
2,759.52
4,111.34
2,523.08
593.39
269.94
Other Operating Income
1.19
0.56
0.12
0.11
0.12
Other Income
3.79
5.9
3.08
4.98
1.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gopal Srinivasan
Managing Director
SRILALITHA GOPAL
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Lakshminarayan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M F Farooqui
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R S Raghavan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
BALAKRISHNAN KAVIKKAL
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Venkataramani Sumantran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SUBHASRI SRIRAM
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Santosh
Summary
TVS Electronics Limited was formerly incorporated as TVS eTechnology Limited on September 15, 1995. The Company changed their name from TVS eTechnology Limited to TVS Electronics Limited on September 10, 2003. Initially, the company was a national player in the customer support, technology support and maintenance services (TMS) areas. They offered field customer support to products of TVS-E. Also, they acted as a preferred outsourced strategic partner for various Brand Owners / Service Providers.The Company has two business verticals viz. Products & Solutions Group and Customer Support Services. In the Products & Solutions Group (PSG), the Company design, manufacture, assemble, market, sell and service various transaction automation products like Dot Matrix Printers, Thermal Printers, Label Printers, Mechanical Keyboards, Membrane Keyboards, Mouse, Barcode Scanners, Electronic Cash Registers, Currency Counting Machines. In the Customer Support Services (CSS) business vertical, it coverthe entire lifecycle of after-sale service catering to both OEMs and end customer services include break fix, repair engineering, Installation, demo, protection plans, IT infra management, remote tech support, call centre services etc.The company is headquartered in Chennai. The company is having their manufacturing unit located at in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They are having the partner network comprising of 3500+ authorized dealer partners and 400+ authorized service partners covering 450+ towns.
The TVS Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹396.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Electronics Ltd is ₹739.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TVS Electronics Ltd is 0 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Electronics Ltd is ₹238 and ₹490 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TVS Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.43%, 3 Years at 29.81%, 1 Year at 18.98%, 6 Month at 17.67%, 3 Month at 3.46% and 1 Month at 22.65%.
