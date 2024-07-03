iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Electronics Ltd Share Price

396.6
(-6.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open418
  • Day's High422.7
  • 52 Wk High490
  • Prev. Close422.9
  • Day's Low392.2
  • 52 Wk Low 238
  • Turnover (lac)165.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)739.67
  • Div. Yield0.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TVS Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

418

Prev. Close

422.9

Turnover(Lac.)

165.08

Day's High

422.7

Day's Low

392.2

52 Week's High

490

52 Week's Low

238

Book Value

51.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

739.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.24

TVS Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

TVS Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

8 Nov 2024|11:46 AM

Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

TVS Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 40.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TVS Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.65

18.65

18.65

18.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.14

83.15

73.96

63.14

Net Worth

98.79

101.8

92.61

81.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

307.92

224.6

258.72

4,176.54

yoy growth (%)

37.09

-13.18

-93.8

65.79

Raw materials

-152.67

-110.98

-124.13

-4,051.48

As % of sales

49.58

49.41

47.97

97

Employee costs

-40.07

-30.71

-38.15

-31.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.33

0.93

3.48

20.75

Depreciation

-6.33

-7.77

-10.4

-4.46

Tax paid

-5.72

-0.17

0.41

-8.21

Working capital

2.61

-28.01

18.12

8.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.09

-13.18

-93.8

65.79

Op profit growth

208.65

-21.63

-55.36

69.72

EBIT growth

649.64

-51.36

-73.66

92.2

Net profit growth

1,861.03

97.43

-97.59

156.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

2,759.52

4,112.78

2,527.07

596.11

269.94

Excise Duty

0

1.44

3.99

2.72

0

Net Sales

2,759.52

4,111.34

2,523.08

593.39

269.94

Other Operating Income

1.19

0.56

0.12

0.11

0.12

Other Income

3.79

5.9

3.08

4.98

1.16

TVS Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TVS Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gopal Srinivasan

Managing Director

SRILALITHA GOPAL

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Lakshminarayan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M F Farooqui

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R S Raghavan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

BALAKRISHNAN KAVIKKAL

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Venkataramani Sumantran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SUBHASRI SRIRAM

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Santosh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TVS Electronics Ltd

Summary

TVS Electronics Limited was formerly incorporated as TVS eTechnology Limited on September 15, 1995. The Company changed their name from TVS eTechnology Limited to TVS Electronics Limited on September 10, 2003. Initially, the company was a national player in the customer support, technology support and maintenance services (TMS) areas. They offered field customer support to products of TVS-E. Also, they acted as a preferred outsourced strategic partner for various Brand Owners / Service Providers.The Company has two business verticals viz. Products & Solutions Group and Customer Support Services. In the Products & Solutions Group (PSG), the Company design, manufacture, assemble, market, sell and service various transaction automation products like Dot Matrix Printers, Thermal Printers, Label Printers, Mechanical Keyboards, Membrane Keyboards, Mouse, Barcode Scanners, Electronic Cash Registers, Currency Counting Machines. In the Customer Support Services (CSS) business vertical, it coverthe entire lifecycle of after-sale service catering to both OEMs and end customer services include break fix, repair engineering, Installation, demo, protection plans, IT infra management, remote tech support, call centre services etc.The company is headquartered in Chennai. The company is having their manufacturing unit located at in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They are having the partner network comprising of 3500+ authorized dealer partners and 400+ authorized service partners covering 450+ towns.
Company FAQs

What is the TVS Electronics Ltd share price today?

The TVS Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹396.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Electronics Ltd is ₹739.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TVS Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TVS Electronics Ltd is 0 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TVS Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Electronics Ltd is ₹238 and ₹490 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TVS Electronics Ltd?

TVS Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.43%, 3 Years at 29.81%, 1 Year at 18.98%, 6 Month at 17.67%, 3 Month at 3.46% and 1 Month at 22.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TVS Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TVS Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.91 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 40.05 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

