Summary

TVS Electronics Limited was formerly incorporated as TVS eTechnology Limited on September 15, 1995. The Company changed their name from TVS eTechnology Limited to TVS Electronics Limited on September 10, 2003. Initially, the company was a national player in the customer support, technology support and maintenance services (TMS) areas. They offered field customer support to products of TVS-E. Also, they acted as a preferred outsourced strategic partner for various Brand Owners / Service Providers.The Company has two business verticals viz. Products & Solutions Group and Customer Support Services. In the Products & Solutions Group (PSG), the Company design, manufacture, assemble, market, sell and service various transaction automation products like Dot Matrix Printers, Thermal Printers, Label Printers, Mechanical Keyboards, Membrane Keyboards, Mouse, Barcode Scanners, Electronic Cash Registers, Currency Counting Machines. In the Customer Support Services (CSS) business vertical, it coverthe entire lifecycle of after-sale service catering to both OEMs and end customer services include break fix, repair engineering, Installation, demo, protection plans, IT infra management, remote tech support, call centre services etc.The company is headquartered in Chennai. The company is having their manufacturing unit located at in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. They are having the partner network comprising of 3500+ authorized dealer partners and 400+ authorized service partners covering 450+ towns.

Read More