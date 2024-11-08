Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,338.35
|142.88
|13,836.64
|25.72
|0.08
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
729.85
|19.63
|1,175.49
|16.8
|1.22
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
63.12
|0
|769.44
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
374.7
|0
|690.62
|-1.32
|0.27
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.05
|0
|491.51
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.