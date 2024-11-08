Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
65.7
325.14
119.76
9.15
Op profit growth
85.74
-21.19
0.65
30.57
EBIT growth
118.47
-6.85
4.53
13.48
Net profit growth
185.33
15.36
114.79
286.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.55
0.49
2.68
5.86
EBIT margin
0.5
0.37
1.73
3.64
Net profit margin
0.38
0.22
0.82
0.84
RoCE
22.91
10.37
10.72
9.54
RoNW
5.38
2.39
2.56
1.3
RoA
4.42
1.53
1.27
0.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.06
2.35
2.64
1.27
Dividend per share
1.5
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
6.2
-0.21
-1.98
-2.59
Book value per share
44.44
36.05
27.51
24.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.04
72.65
38.73
27.4
P/CEPS
54.66
-794.53
-51.41
-13.39
P/B
7.62
4.73
3.71
1.4
EV/EBIDTA
23.29
21.05
11.59
6.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
17.28
16.44
0
0
Tax payout
-42.02
-35.45
-38.96
-29.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.07
11.3
17.82
38.9
Inventory days
27.87
14.03
21.13
30.21
Creditor days
-53.34
-23.97
-24.49
-35.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.73
-3.4
-1.79
-1.42
Net debt / equity
-0.43
0.17
0.57
1.15
Net debt / op. profit
-1.53
0.92
1.83
3.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.96
-95.33
-79.56
-64.64
Employee costs
-0.79
-1.28
-4.78
-9.77
Other costs
-1.68
-2.88
-12.96
-19.71
