TVS Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.33
0.93
3.48
20.75
Depreciation
-6.33
-7.77
-10.4
-4.46
Tax paid
-5.72
-0.17
0.41
-8.21
Working capital
2.61
-28.01
18.12
8.07
Other operating items
Operating
10.89
-35.01
11.61
16.15
Capital expenditure
4.09
-2.29
16.41
-4.28
Free cash flow
14.98
-37.3
28.02
11.87
Equity raised
122
124.34
133.31
100.76
Investing
17.57
15.89
-4.08
-2.19
Financing
15.5
4.2
23.1
-20.58
Dividends paid
0
0
6.73
2.79
Net in cash
170.05
107.13
187.08
92.66
