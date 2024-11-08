TVS Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.65
18.65
18.65
18.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.14
83.15
73.96
63.14
Net Worth
98.79
101.8
92.61
81.79
Minority Interest
Debt
40.44
13.66
8.83
6.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.99
2.04
0.57
1.37
Total Liabilities
141.22
117.5
102.01
89.83
Fixed Assets
57.17
37.35
27.68
32.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.32
12.44
34.61
17.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.94
3.22
1.59
1.63
Networking Capital
49.41
53.32
27.2
30.46
Inventories
55.13
61.94
46.92
36.96
Inventory Days
55.61
60.06
Sundry Debtors
62.75
46.45
35.15
27.67
Debtor Days
41.66
44.96
Other Current Assets
36.58
50.7
46.3
47.12
Sundry Creditors
-71.87
-68.19
-67.94
-60.3
Creditor Days
80.53
97.99
Other Current Liabilities
-33.18
-37.58
-33.23
-20.99
Cash
4.38
11.17
10.93
8.59
Total Assets
141.22
117.5
102.01
89.83
