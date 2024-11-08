|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Aug 2024
|9 May 2024
|The Board at its meeting held on 9th May, 2024 approved Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommended Final Dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (10%) Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Summary of the proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
