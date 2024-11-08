Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for the financial year 2024-25 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024- Machine Readable Format (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and dividend for the financial year 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) The Board at its meeting held on 9th May, 2024 approved Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommended Final Dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (10%) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024) Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The same has been filed with the Stock Exchange on 9th May 2024 as Board meeting outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024