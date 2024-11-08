iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

373.6
(2.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:24 PM

TVS Elec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 for the financial year 2024-25 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024- Machine Readable Format (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and dividend for the financial year 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) The Board at its meeting held on 9th May, 2024 approved Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommended Final Dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (10%) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024) Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The same has been filed with the Stock Exchange on 9th May 2024 as Board meeting outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.
Board Meeting10 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024) Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 - Machine Readable Format (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)

TVS Elec.: Related News

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

8 Nov 2024|11:46 AM

Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.