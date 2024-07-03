SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹412.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.83
Day's High₹420.8
Day's Low₹420.8
52 Week's High₹412.55
52 Week's Low₹80.25
Book Value₹46.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)221.72
P/E51.89
EPS7.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.87
1.85
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.35
0.26
Net Worth
13.22
2.11
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Srichand Khanna
Non Executive Director
Manisha Rajesh Khanna
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mohit Rajesh Khanna
Independent Director
Rajesh Krishna Vyas
Independent Director
KRUPESH ARVIND BHANSALI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riya Jain
Reports by Slone Infosystems Ltd
Summary
Slone Infosystems Limited was originally incorporated on December 29, 2022 as a Private Limited Company as Slone Infosystems Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Slone Infosystems Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Conversion was issued on December 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is an IT hardware solutions Company, engaged in selling and renting of IT Equipment, and in providing IT Service Solutions in India. It deal in selling and renting of IT equipment like laptops, desktops, servers, work stations and also provide IT solution services like managing cloud servers, servicing of IT equipment to the corporates. The Company sell desktops/Laptops & computer peripherals and other IT related products. It also provide IT service solutions, Cloud services and Installation of high end servers, switches, security cameras and storage devices. It provide printers like Inkjet printers with single print function ideal for personal office and low printing requirements, High-speed laser printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for large printing requirements, Deskjet printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for businesses with high printing requirements and also Dot-matrix printers, ideal for companies that prioritize cost effective printing, and
The Slone Infosystems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹420.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Slone Infosystems Ltd is ₹221.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Slone Infosystems Ltd is 51.89 and 8.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Slone Infosystems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Slone Infosystems Ltd is ₹80.25 and ₹412.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Slone Infosystems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 266.39%, 6 Month at 151.79%, 3 Month at 137.85% and 1 Month at 31.89%.
