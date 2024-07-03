iifl-logo-icon 1
Slone Infosystems Ltd Share Price

420.8
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High420.8
  • 52 Wk High412.55
  • Prev. Close412.55
  • Day's Low420.8
  • 52 Wk Low 80.25
  • Turnover (lac)16.83
  • P/E51.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.07
  • EPS7.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)221.72
  • Div. Yield0
Slone Infosystems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

0

Prev. Close

412.55

Turnover(Lac.)

16.83

Day's High

420.8

Day's Low

420.8

52 Week's High

412.55

52 Week's Low

80.25

Book Value

46.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

221.72

P/E

51.89

EPS

7.95

Divi. Yield

0

Slone Infosystems Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Slone Infosystems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Slone Infosystems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 26.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Slone Infosystems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.87

1.85

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.35

0.26

Net Worth

13.22

2.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Slone Infosystems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Slone Infosystems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Srichand Khanna

Non Executive Director

Manisha Rajesh Khanna

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mohit Rajesh Khanna

Independent Director

Rajesh Krishna Vyas

Independent Director

KRUPESH ARVIND BHANSALI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riya Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Slone Infosystems Ltd

Summary

Summary

Slone Infosystems Limited was originally incorporated on December 29, 2022 as a Private Limited Company as Slone Infosystems Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Slone Infosystems Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Conversion was issued on December 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is an IT hardware solutions Company, engaged in selling and renting of IT Equipment, and in providing IT Service Solutions in India. It deal in selling and renting of IT equipment like laptops, desktops, servers, work stations and also provide IT solution services like managing cloud servers, servicing of IT equipment to the corporates. The Company sell desktops/Laptops & computer peripherals and other IT related products. It also provide IT service solutions, Cloud services and Installation of high end servers, switches, security cameras and storage devices. It provide printers like Inkjet printers with single print function ideal for personal office and low printing requirements, High-speed laser printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for large printing requirements, Deskjet printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for businesses with high printing requirements and also Dot-matrix printers, ideal for companies that prioritize cost effective printing, and
Company FAQs

What is the Slone Infosystems Ltd share price today?

The Slone Infosystems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹420.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Slone Infosystems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Slone Infosystems Ltd is ₹221.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Slone Infosystems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Slone Infosystems Ltd is 51.89 and 8.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Slone Infosystems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Slone Infosystems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Slone Infosystems Ltd is ₹80.25 and ₹412.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Slone Infosystems Ltd?

Slone Infosystems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 266.39%, 6 Month at 151.79%, 3 Month at 137.85% and 1 Month at 31.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Slone Infosystems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Slone Infosystems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.31 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 26.66 %

