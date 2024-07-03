Summary

Slone Infosystems Limited was originally incorporated on December 29, 2022 as a Private Limited Company as Slone Infosystems Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Slone Infosystems Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Conversion was issued on December 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is an IT hardware solutions Company, engaged in selling and renting of IT Equipment, and in providing IT Service Solutions in India. It deal in selling and renting of IT equipment like laptops, desktops, servers, work stations and also provide IT solution services like managing cloud servers, servicing of IT equipment to the corporates. The Company sell desktops/Laptops & computer peripherals and other IT related products. It also provide IT service solutions, Cloud services and Installation of high end servers, switches, security cameras and storage devices. It provide printers like Inkjet printers with single print function ideal for personal office and low printing requirements, High-speed laser printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for large printing requirements, Deskjet printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for businesses with high printing requirements and also Dot-matrix printers, ideal for companies that prioritize cost effective printing, and

