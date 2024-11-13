Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 5th December, 2024, at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferences (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024) Slone Infosystems Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 05, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024) Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Clarification on delayed Submission of the Proceedings of 01st/2024-2025 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)