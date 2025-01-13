iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Slone Infosystems Ltd Balance Sheet

464.5
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:15:23 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Slone Infosystems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.87

1.85

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.35

0.26

Net Worth

13.22

2.11

Minority Interest

Debt

1.57

2.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.79

4.85

Fixed Assets

2

0.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.01

Networking Capital

12.71

3.73

Inventories

3.06

0.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.78

2.74

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.95

7.91

Sundry Creditors

-4.29

-4.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.79

-2.98

Cash

0.05

0.17

Total Assets

14.79

4.85

Slone : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Slone Infosystems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.