Slone Infosystems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.87
1.85
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
9.35
0.26
Net Worth
13.22
2.11
Minority Interest
Debt
1.57
2.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.79
4.85
Fixed Assets
2
0.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
12.71
3.73
Inventories
3.06
0.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.78
2.74
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.95
7.91
Sundry Creditors
-4.29
-4.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.79
-2.98
Cash
0.05
0.17
Total Assets
14.79
4.85
