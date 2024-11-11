|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and Fund Raising Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, 11th November, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company situated at Ground Floor Mohini Heights CHS LTD, 5 Rd Khar W Behind Rajasthan Hotel, Khar Delivery, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400 052 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:40 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
