Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024. Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024) Slone Infosystems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)