Slone Infosystems Ltd Summary

Slone Infosystems Limited was originally incorporated on December 29, 2022 as a Private Limited Company as Slone Infosystems Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Slone Infosystems Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the Conversion was issued on December 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center.The Company is an IT hardware solutions Company, engaged in selling and renting of IT Equipment, and in providing IT Service Solutions in India. It deal in selling and renting of IT equipment like laptops, desktops, servers, work stations and also provide IT solution services like managing cloud servers, servicing of IT equipment to the corporates. The Company sell desktops/Laptops & computer peripherals and other IT related products. It also provide IT service solutions, Cloud services and Installation of high end servers, switches, security cameras and storage devices. It provide printers like Inkjet printers with single print function ideal for personal office and low printing requirements, High-speed laser printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for large printing requirements, Deskjet printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for businesses with high printing requirements and also Dot-matrix printers, ideal for companies that prioritize cost effective printing, and high productivity. As per the requirement, it undertake the work related to toner refill, cartridge refill or replacement, network printing setup and WiFi printing setup.Apart from these, it offer different kinds of servers based on client requirement like Rackmount Servers, Tower Servers and Blade Servers. The hardware help customers in efficient use of limited data center space, high optimization and high processing power for complex computing needs. It provide CCTV security hardware along with recording and storage devices on rental and return basis. Besides, it hire other hardware devices like Multi-port network bridge, modems, WiFi routers, Hi-speed LAN cards, Unshielded Twisted Pair Cables, NAS & SAN Storage Devices, Uninterrupted Power Supply Devices (UPS) and External Storage Devices.In 2023, the Company acquired the running business of M/s Sam Computers a Sole Proprietorship of one of the Promoter Mr. Rajesh Srichand Khanna, as a going concern, through Slump Sale Agreement dated March 01, 2023. The Company was granted ISO 45001:2018 certification for OH&S Occupational Health & Safety Management System, ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information Security Management System, ISO 14001:2015 certification in Environmental Management System and ISO 9001:2015 certification in Quality Management System, by Paramount Quality Certifications.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 14,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.