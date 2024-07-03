SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹75
Prev. Close₹75.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.75
Day's High₹75
Day's Low₹75
52 Week's High₹105.95
52 Week's Low₹55.25
Book Value₹48.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.23
P/E25.77
EPS2.91
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.43
2.43
2.43
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.42
10.92
10.1
1.41
Net Worth
11.85
13.35
12.53
1.42
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tushar Dineshchandra Shah
Whole-time Director
Hemaben Tushar Shah
Executive Director
Dineshchandra Fulchand Shah
Independent Director
Sejal Shaileshbhai Pandya
Independent Director
Milap Arvindkumar Mehta
Company Secretary
Sruti Prakash soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Richa Info Systems Ltd
Summary
Richa Info Systems Limited was incorporated as Richa Info Systems Private Limited at Gandhinagar on October 1, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, upon the conversion of status into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company changed to Richa Info Systems Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company started business from office automation products and at present is engaged in assembling innovative products and systems integrator of multifaceted solutions like interactive flat panel, interactive board, Digital Podium, Digital Kiosk, CCTV cameras to customers in sectors like Government, PSUs, Education, Defense. It provides wide choice of Innovative Solutions, providing service to government organizations across India through Government e Marketplace (GeM). In February 2022, the Company made a public issue of 800000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 10 Crore. The Company import raw material from China and assemble the semi finished products and install the requisite software as perthe customers requirement. Customer Satisfaction is a top most priority, In-House Knowledge Center for Technical Supremacy, Education technology solutions Like, Interactive Board, Projector, Interactive Projector, HD Visualizer, Digital Podium (Electronic Lectern), Interactive Pad, Digital signage and
Read More
The Richa Info Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Richa Info Systems Ltd is ₹18.23 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Richa Info Systems Ltd is 25.77 and 1.54 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Richa Info Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Richa Info Systems Ltd is ₹55.25 and ₹105.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Richa Info Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -14.20%, 1 Year at -25.82%, 6 Month at 17.19%, 3 Month at -14.04% and 1 Month at -14.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.