Summary

Richa Info Systems Limited was incorporated as Richa Info Systems Private Limited at Gandhinagar on October 1, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, upon the conversion of status into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company changed to Richa Info Systems Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company started business from office automation products and at present is engaged in assembling innovative products and systems integrator of multifaceted solutions like interactive flat panel, interactive board, Digital Podium, Digital Kiosk, CCTV cameras to customers in sectors like Government, PSUs, Education, Defense. It provides wide choice of Innovative Solutions, providing service to government organizations across India through Government e Marketplace (GeM). In February 2022, the Company made a public issue of 800000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 10 Crore. The Company import raw material from China and assemble the semi finished products and install the requisite software as perthe customers requirement. Customer Satisfaction is a top most priority, In-House Knowledge Center for Technical Supremacy, Education technology solutions Like, Interactive Board, Projector, Interactive Projector, HD Visualizer, Digital Podium (Electronic Lectern), Interactive Pad, Digital signage and

