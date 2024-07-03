iifl-logo-icon 1
Richa Info Systems Ltd Share Price

75
(-0.99%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Richa Info Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

75

Prev. Close

75.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.75

Day's High

75

Day's Low

75

52 Week's High

105.95

52 Week's Low

55.25

Book Value

48.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.23

P/E

25.77

EPS

2.91

Divi. Yield

0

Richa Info Systems Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Richa Info Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Richa Info Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.57%

Non-Promoter- 46.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Richa Info Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.43

2.43

2.43

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.42

10.92

10.1

1.41

Net Worth

11.85

13.35

12.53

1.42

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Richa Info Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Richa Info Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tushar Dineshchandra Shah

Whole-time Director

Hemaben Tushar Shah

Executive Director

Dineshchandra Fulchand Shah

Independent Director

Sejal Shaileshbhai Pandya

Independent Director

Milap Arvindkumar Mehta

Company Secretary

Sruti Prakash soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Richa Info Systems Ltd

Summary

Richa Info Systems Limited was incorporated as Richa Info Systems Private Limited at Gandhinagar on October 1, 2010, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, upon the conversion of status into Public Limited Company, the name of the Company changed to Richa Info Systems Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 14, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company started business from office automation products and at present is engaged in assembling innovative products and systems integrator of multifaceted solutions like interactive flat panel, interactive board, Digital Podium, Digital Kiosk, CCTV cameras to customers in sectors like Government, PSUs, Education, Defense. It provides wide choice of Innovative Solutions, providing service to government organizations across India through Government e Marketplace (GeM). In February 2022, the Company made a public issue of 800000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 10 Crore. The Company import raw material from China and assemble the semi finished products and install the requisite software as perthe customers requirement. Customer Satisfaction is a top most priority, In-House Knowledge Center for Technical Supremacy, Education technology solutions Like, Interactive Board, Projector, Interactive Projector, HD Visualizer, Digital Podium (Electronic Lectern), Interactive Pad, Digital signage and
Company FAQs

What is the Richa Info Systems Ltd share price today?

The Richa Info Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Info Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Richa Info Systems Ltd is ₹18.23 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Richa Info Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Richa Info Systems Ltd is 25.77 and 1.54 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Richa Info Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Richa Info Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Richa Info Systems Ltd is ₹55.25 and ₹105.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Richa Info Systems Ltd?

Richa Info Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -14.20%, 1 Year at -25.82%, 6 Month at 17.19%, 3 Month at -14.04% and 1 Month at -14.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Richa Info Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Richa Info Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.63 %

