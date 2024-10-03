iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Richa Info Systems Ltd EGM

87
(4.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Richa Info CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2024 Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange about General Updates regarding voting result and scrutinizer report for the corrigendum has been issued on the date of EGM i.e October, 28 2024 and therefore extension of e-voting facility for a period of 2 days. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024) (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:24/10/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
EGM11 Apr 20247 May 2024
Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 11, 2024. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 12/04/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 07/05/2024)

Richa Info: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Richa Info Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.