Richa Info Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.43
2.43
2.43
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.42
10.92
10.1
1.41
Net Worth
11.85
13.35
12.53
1.42
Minority Interest
Debt
8.4
16.21
15.3
4.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.25
29.62
27.83
6.07
Fixed Assets
0.41
12.3
0.48
0.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.18
0.1
Networking Capital
18.46
16.92
22.87
3.94
Inventories
8.95
7.05
3.47
2.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.1
9.21
9.42
3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.26
3.41
11.96
0.32
Sundry Creditors
-20.84
-1.83
-1.07
-0.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.01
-0.92
-0.91
-1.18
Cash
1.29
0.4
4.31
1.79
Total Assets
20.23
29.62
27.84
6.06
No Record Found
