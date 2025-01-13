iifl-logo-icon 1
Richa Info Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

88.9
(4.77%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:35 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.43

2.43

2.43

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.42

10.92

10.1

1.41

Net Worth

11.85

13.35

12.53

1.42

Minority Interest

Debt

8.4

16.21

15.3

4.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.06

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.25

29.62

27.83

6.07

Fixed Assets

0.41

12.3

0.48

0.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.18

0.1

Networking Capital

18.46

16.92

22.87

3.94

Inventories

8.95

7.05

3.47

2.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

27.1

9.21

9.42

3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.26

3.41

11.96

0.32

Sundry Creditors

-20.84

-1.83

-1.07

-0.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.01

-0.92

-0.91

-1.18

Cash

1.29

0.4

4.31

1.79

Total Assets

20.23

29.62

27.84

6.06

