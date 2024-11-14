Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 16 Sep 2024

To consider Fund Raising and Appointment of Mr. Rupesh Kumar Mittal as an Addtional Director (Non-Executive) RICHA : 01-Oct-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on October 01, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. Wednesday, September 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

To consider other business matters: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in relation to Secured/Unsecured Loan with an Option to Convert into Equity Shares. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Intimation of Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

To consider and evaluate the proposal for fund raising. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/04/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised outcome of Board meeting held on April 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 May 2024