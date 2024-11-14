iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Richa Info Systems Ltd Board Meeting

87
(4.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:22:53 PM

Richa Info CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 29, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 202416 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising and Appointment of Mr. Rupesh Kumar Mittal as an Addtional Director (Non-Executive) RICHA : 01-Oct-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on October 01, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. Wednesday, September 04, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
To consider other business matters: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in relation to Secured/Unsecured Loan with an Option to Convert into Equity Shares. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Intimation of Appointment of M/s. SCS AND CO. LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
To consider and evaluate the proposal for fund raising. Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/04/2024) Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised outcome of Board meeting held on April 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024)
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 03, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 May 2024
Richa Info Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 02, 2024.

Richa Info: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Richa Info Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.