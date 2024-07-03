iifl-logo-icon 1
Panache Digilife Ltd Share Price

272.85
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open272.85
  • Day's High272.85
  • 52 Wk High314
  • Prev. Close272.85
  • Day's Low272.5
  • 52 Wk Low 64.35
  • Turnover (lac)26.33
  • P/E67.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.6
  • EPS4.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)415.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Panache Digilife Ltd KEY RATIOS

Panache Digilife Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Panache Digilife Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Panache Digilife Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:01 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.61%

Non-Promoter- 48.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Panache Digilife Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.08

24.69

22.66

20.42

Net Worth

37.08

36.69

34.66

32.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.58

71.28

77.09

56.04

yoy growth (%)

8.83

-7.53

37.54

13.71

Raw materials

-62.52

-56.18

-66.32

-45.91

As % of sales

80.6

78.81

86.02

81.92

Employee costs

-3.85

-5.81

-3.72

-2.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.96

3.06

3.7

2.72

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.14

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-1.43

-1.02

-1.25

-0.92

Working capital

4.15

12.76

11.21

3.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.83

-7.53

37.54

13.71

Op profit growth

31.69

33.12

8.56

12.34

EBIT growth

50.79

13.78

7.2

11.14

Net profit growth

72.98

-13.29

31.48

14.9

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

96.54

111.8

85.28

77.58

71.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

96.54

111.8

85.28

77.58

71.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.18

0.9

2.64

0.89

0.48

View Annually Results

Panache Digilife Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Panache Digilife Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Devchand Rambhia

Joint Managing Director

Nikit Devchand Rambia

Whole-time Director

Devchand Lalji Rambhia

Independent Director

Bhavin Vinod Adani

Independent Director

Shailesh Premji Gala

Independent Director

Tejaswini More

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshil Chheda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panache Digilife Ltd

Summary

Panache Digilife Limited was originally incorporated in Maharashtra, as Vardhaman Technology Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 30, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vardhaman Technology Limited, dated February 15, 2017, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to Panache Digilife Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in Information and Communication Technology manufacturing, distribution, and services. The company came into existence, with a goal to become a market leader in White Box segment (unbranded - assembled/ customized based computer systems) by maintaining low cost of production. Presently, it offers solutions around Smart Computing Devices, Smart & AI based Digital Classrooms, Smart Asset Management, Retail IoT, Healthy Living Solutions, AV Display and Pen Display Solutions and other contract manufacturing OEM/ODM.The Company started by acquiring the business of M/s. Vardhaman Computers, a proprietory concern of Mr. Nikit Rambhia, as a going concern through a Business Assignment Agreement dated April 5, 2007. Over the years, it has ventured into distribution of components and at present, the company is able to provide varied range of IT infrastructure products and embedded solutions.The company is a turnkey manufacturer with
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Panache Digilife Ltd share price today?

The Panache Digilife Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panache Digilife Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panache Digilife Ltd is ₹415.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panache Digilife Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panache Digilife Ltd is 67.37 and 6.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panache Digilife Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panache Digilife Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panache Digilife Ltd is ₹64.35 and ₹314 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panache Digilife Ltd?

Panache Digilife Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.98%, 3 Years at 55.33%, 1 Year at 252.06%, 6 Month at 129.36%, 3 Month at 47.32% and 1 Month at 19.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panache Digilife Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panache Digilife Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Panache Digilife Ltd

