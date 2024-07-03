Summary

Panache Digilife Limited was originally incorporated in Maharashtra, as Vardhaman Technology Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 30, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vardhaman Technology Limited, dated February 15, 2017, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to Panache Digilife Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in Information and Communication Technology manufacturing, distribution, and services. The company came into existence, with a goal to become a market leader in White Box segment (unbranded - assembled/ customized based computer systems) by maintaining low cost of production. Presently, it offers solutions around Smart Computing Devices, Smart & AI based Digital Classrooms, Smart Asset Management, Retail IoT, Healthy Living Solutions, AV Display and Pen Display Solutions and other contract manufacturing OEM/ODM.The Company started by acquiring the business of M/s. Vardhaman Computers, a proprietory concern of Mr. Nikit Rambhia, as a going concern through a Business Assignment Agreement dated April 5, 2007. Over the years, it has ventured into distribution of components and at present, the company is able to provide varied range of IT infrastructure products and embedded solutions.The company is a turnkey manufacturer with

