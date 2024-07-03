SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹272.85
Prev. Close₹272.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.33
Day's High₹272.85
Day's Low₹272.5
52 Week's High₹314
52 Week's Low₹64.35
Book Value₹42.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)415.5
P/E67.37
EPS4.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.08
24.69
22.66
20.42
Net Worth
37.08
36.69
34.66
32.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.58
71.28
77.09
56.04
yoy growth (%)
8.83
-7.53
37.54
13.71
Raw materials
-62.52
-56.18
-66.32
-45.91
As % of sales
80.6
78.81
86.02
81.92
Employee costs
-3.85
-5.81
-3.72
-2.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.96
3.06
3.7
2.72
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.14
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-1.43
-1.02
-1.25
-0.92
Working capital
4.15
12.76
11.21
3.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.83
-7.53
37.54
13.71
Op profit growth
31.69
33.12
8.56
12.34
EBIT growth
50.79
13.78
7.2
11.14
Net profit growth
72.98
-13.29
31.48
14.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
96.54
111.8
85.28
77.58
71.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96.54
111.8
85.28
77.58
71.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.18
0.9
2.64
0.89
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Devchand Rambhia
Joint Managing Director
Nikit Devchand Rambia
Whole-time Director
Devchand Lalji Rambhia
Independent Director
Bhavin Vinod Adani
Independent Director
Shailesh Premji Gala
Independent Director
Tejaswini More
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshil Chheda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panache Digilife Ltd
Summary
Panache Digilife Limited was originally incorporated in Maharashtra, as Vardhaman Technology Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 30, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vardhaman Technology Limited, dated February 15, 2017, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to Panache Digilife Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in Information and Communication Technology manufacturing, distribution, and services. The company came into existence, with a goal to become a market leader in White Box segment (unbranded - assembled/ customized based computer systems) by maintaining low cost of production. Presently, it offers solutions around Smart Computing Devices, Smart & AI based Digital Classrooms, Smart Asset Management, Retail IoT, Healthy Living Solutions, AV Display and Pen Display Solutions and other contract manufacturing OEM/ODM.The Company started by acquiring the business of M/s. Vardhaman Computers, a proprietory concern of Mr. Nikit Rambhia, as a going concern through a Business Assignment Agreement dated April 5, 2007. Over the years, it has ventured into distribution of components and at present, the company is able to provide varied range of IT infrastructure products and embedded solutions.The company is a turnkey manufacturer with
The Panache Digilife Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panache Digilife Ltd is ₹415.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panache Digilife Ltd is 67.37 and 6.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panache Digilife Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panache Digilife Ltd is ₹64.35 and ₹314 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Panache Digilife Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.98%, 3 Years at 55.33%, 1 Year at 252.06%, 6 Month at 129.36%, 3 Month at 47.32% and 1 Month at 19.21%.
