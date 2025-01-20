Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.83
-23.46
-9.13
29.84
Op profit growth
23.46
-5.66
-3.2
3.67
EBIT growth
36.02
-24.29
1.53
2.97
Net profit growth
-112.23
-178.98
-23.53
9.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.23
9.02
7.32
6.87
EBIT margin
9.99
7.99
8.08
7.23
Net profit margin
0.46
-4.11
3.98
4.74
RoCE
11.89
8.85
15.32
21.37
RoNW
0.3
-2.38
3.06
6.47
RoA
0.13
-1.13
1.89
3.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.3
-2.43
6.17
8.1
Dividend per share
0
0.25
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-0.59
-3.46
5.86
7.84
Book value per share
24.5
24.3
53.78
47.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
191.5
-18.53
6.52
6.11
P/CEPS
-96.14
-12.98
6.86
6.31
P/B
2.34
1.85
0.74
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
10.95
13.74
8.72
9.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
6.17
Tax payout
-33.35
-31.11
-32.28
-22.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
184.52
266.13
220.37
163.21
Inventory days
105.81
135.51
109.18
80.6
Creditor days
-113.94
-210.12
-98.03
-67.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.24
-1.96
-3.65
-6.24
Net debt / equity
0.94
1.41
0.59
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
3.49
6.4
2.8
1.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.6
-78.81
-83.54
-86.69
Employee costs
-4.96
-8.15
-5.35
-3.62
Other costs
-4.2
-4
-3.77
-2.8
