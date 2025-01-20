iifl-logo-icon 1
Panache Digilife Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.83

-23.46

-9.13

29.84

Op profit growth

23.46

-5.66

-3.2

3.67

EBIT growth

36.02

-24.29

1.53

2.97

Net profit growth

-112.23

-178.98

-23.53

9.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.23

9.02

7.32

6.87

EBIT margin

9.99

7.99

8.08

7.23

Net profit margin

0.46

-4.11

3.98

4.74

RoCE

11.89

8.85

15.32

21.37

RoNW

0.3

-2.38

3.06

6.47

RoA

0.13

-1.13

1.89

3.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.3

-2.43

6.17

8.1

Dividend per share

0

0.25

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-0.59

-3.46

5.86

7.84

Book value per share

24.5

24.3

53.78

47.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

191.5

-18.53

6.52

6.11

P/CEPS

-96.14

-12.98

6.86

6.31

P/B

2.34

1.85

0.74

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

10.95

13.74

8.72

9.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

6.17

Tax payout

-33.35

-31.11

-32.28

-22.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

184.52

266.13

220.37

163.21

Inventory days

105.81

135.51

109.18

80.6

Creditor days

-113.94

-210.12

-98.03

-67.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.24

-1.96

-3.65

-6.24

Net debt / equity

0.94

1.41

0.59

0.38

Net debt / op. profit

3.49

6.4

2.8

1.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.6

-78.81

-83.54

-86.69

Employee costs

-4.96

-8.15

-5.35

-3.62

Other costs

-4.2

-4

-3.77

-2.8

