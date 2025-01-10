Panache Digilife Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.08
24.69
22.66
20.42
Net Worth
37.08
36.69
34.66
32.42
Minority Interest
Debt
32.63
35.35
24.1
28.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.53
0.41
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
70.24
72.45
58.79
61.01
Fixed Assets
11.53
11.75
10.19
11.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.92
1.57
1.57
0.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.32
0.31
0
0.02
Networking Capital
55.94
58.58
46.13
48.25
Inventories
25.21
25.56
26.35
17.55
Inventory Days
82.56
Sundry Debtors
47.81
47.94
31.52
38.38
Debtor Days
180.56
Other Current Assets
10.58
8.55
9.76
9.88
Sundry Creditors
-24.78
-19.41
-14.62
-12.87
Creditor Days
60.55
Other Current Liabilities
-2.88
-4.06
-6.88
-4.69
Cash
0.54
0.23
0.91
0.81
Total Assets
70.25
72.44
58.8
61.02
No Record Found
