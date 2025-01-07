iifl-logo-icon 1
Panache Digilife Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

267.4
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:02:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

77.58

71.28

77.09

56.04

yoy growth (%)

8.83

-7.53

37.54

13.71

Raw materials

-62.52

-56.18

-66.32

-45.91

As % of sales

80.6

78.81

86.02

81.92

Employee costs

-3.85

-5.81

-3.72

-2.63

As % of sales

4.96

8.15

4.82

4.69

Other costs

-3.25

-3.25

-2.52

-3.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.2

4.56

3.27

5.93

Operating profit

7.94

6.03

4.52

4.17

OPM

10.23

8.45

5.87

7.44

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.14

-0.15

-0.15

Interest expense

-3.45

-2.51

-1.2

-1.85

Other income

1.55

0.7

0.53

0.56

Profit before tax

4.96

3.06

3.7

2.72

Taxes

-1.43

-1.02

-1.25

-0.92

Tax rate

-28.86

-33.36

-33.89

-33.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.53

2.04

2.45

1.8

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.09

0

Net profit

3.53

2.04

2.35

1.79

yoy growth (%)

72.98

-13.29

31.48

14.9

NPM

4.55

2.86

3.05

3.19

