Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
77.58
71.28
77.09
56.04
yoy growth (%)
8.83
-7.53
37.54
13.71
Raw materials
-62.52
-56.18
-66.32
-45.91
As % of sales
80.6
78.81
86.02
81.92
Employee costs
-3.85
-5.81
-3.72
-2.63
As % of sales
4.96
8.15
4.82
4.69
Other costs
-3.25
-3.25
-2.52
-3.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.2
4.56
3.27
5.93
Operating profit
7.94
6.03
4.52
4.17
OPM
10.23
8.45
5.87
7.44
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.14
-0.15
-0.15
Interest expense
-3.45
-2.51
-1.2
-1.85
Other income
1.55
0.7
0.53
0.56
Profit before tax
4.96
3.06
3.7
2.72
Taxes
-1.43
-1.02
-1.25
-0.92
Tax rate
-28.86
-33.36
-33.89
-33.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.53
2.04
2.45
1.8
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.09
0
Net profit
3.53
2.04
2.35
1.79
yoy growth (%)
72.98
-13.29
31.48
14.9
NPM
4.55
2.86
3.05
3.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.