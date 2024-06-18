Panache Digilife Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 17, 2024. PANACHE DIGILIFE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 10-Jul-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/06/2024) Panache Digilife Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 10, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024) Panache Digilife Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 10, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) Panache Digilife Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 10, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024)