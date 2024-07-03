Panache Digilife Ltd Summary

Panache Digilife Limited was originally incorporated in Maharashtra, as Vardhaman Technology Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 30, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vardhaman Technology Limited, dated February 15, 2017, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to Panache Digilife Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 22, 2017, was issued by Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in Information and Communication Technology manufacturing, distribution, and services. The company came into existence, with a goal to become a market leader in White Box segment (unbranded - assembled/ customized based computer systems) by maintaining low cost of production. Presently, it offers solutions around Smart Computing Devices, Smart & AI based Digital Classrooms, Smart Asset Management, Retail IoT, Healthy Living Solutions, AV Display and Pen Display Solutions and other contract manufacturing OEM/ODM.The Company started by acquiring the business of M/s. Vardhaman Computers, a proprietory concern of Mr. Nikit Rambhia, as a going concern through a Business Assignment Agreement dated April 5, 2007. Over the years, it has ventured into distribution of components and at present, the company is able to provide varied range of IT infrastructure products and embedded solutions.The company is a turnkey manufacturer with the ability to bring customers original concept and ideas into series production. The company also works with individual in all stage of designs and manufacture, from the stage of conceptualization to the point of completion, with such efforts so as to bring industry and commercial level products and services to consumers. The company is a customer oriented solution provider company with its offerings and ranging across diverse hardware and embedded solutions.The company is an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified company and has a diverse product basket comprising of thin customers, point of sales, digital signage, education solutions, health care embedded - PC, ATM Kiosk, etc. Now the company has also added GPS Tracking Solutions and televisions to the product portfolio.At present, the company caters to both domestic and international markets. The company has customer based out of USA, Ecuador, Peru, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Iran, UAE, Sri Lanka and Australia. The company has authorized to procure Windows, Server and office Licenses directly from Microsoft. The company sells its devices under the brand name Panache with Windows OS, Windows Server and office Licenses preloaded.In April 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue consisting of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 14.58 Crore through Fresh Issue. In 2019, the Company set-up a new facility at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, to meet the increased needs of IoT & Computing devices consumption, which commenced commercial production on 13 February, 2019. Thereafter, the Company acquired 50% of equity share capital of M/s. ICT Infratech Services Private Limited thereby making it an Associate Company by entering into Joint Venture Agreement with M/s. Krish Intratrade Private Limited.In the year 2019-20, the Company formed a Wholly Owned Subsidiary named Technofy Digital Private Limited on 4 June, 2019 for furtherance of the business of the Company to focus on establishing Manufacturing Infrastructure for IT and Electronics Products and Components along with Allied Ancillary activities.The Company launched Lyf-Lyn Dwaar Pro Range of Products, Ai4 Youth Product Range, Embedded Laptops and signed partnership with Shuttle Inc. in 2022.