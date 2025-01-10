Dear Members,

The Directors of your Company have the pleasure in presenting the Seventeenth Annual Report together with the audited financial statements for the financial year (“FY”) ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summary of the Companys financial performance, both on a standalone and consolidated basis, for FY 24 as compared to the previous FY i.e., FY 23 is given below: Rs. in Lakhs

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 9650.06 11179.60 9654.25 11179.60 Other income 403.73 143.26 304.72 89.91 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and prior period adjustments (excluding other income) 616.67 560.08 615.49 560.08 Depreciation and amortization expenses 88.34 79.09 88.34 79.09 Finance Cost 444.84 393.04 444.84 393.04 Profit before Exception Items & tax from continuing operations 487.22 231.21 387.03 177.86 Exceptional Items (435.13) - (435.13) - Profit before tax (PBT) from continuing operations 52.10 231.21 (48.09) 177.86 Tax expense 11.15 46.02 10.52 46.02 Profit after tax (PAT) from continuing operations 40.95 185.18 (58.62) 131.83 Share of Profit / (loss) from associate company - - 1.23 (0.52) Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing operations - - 112.10 (48.90) Profit after tax (PAT) 40.95 185.18 54.71 82.41

*Previous year figures have been regrouped / rearranged wherever necessary.

Standalone Performance

During the year, your Company achieved total revenue of 9650.06 Lakhs as compared to 11179.60 Lakhs in the previous year.

The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Appropriations (EBITDA) stood at 616.67 Lakhs in the current year as compared to 560.08 Lakhs during the previous year.

During the year, the Net Profit after Tax stood at 40.95 Lakhs as compared to 185.18 Lakhs in the previous year.

Consolidated Performance

Your Company achieved total revenue of 9654.25 Lakhs as compared to 11179.60 Lakhs in the previous year.

The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Appropriations (EBITDA) stood at 615.49 Lakhs in the current year as compared to 560.08 Lakhs during the previous year.

The Net Profit after Tax stood at 54.71 Lakhs as compared to 82.41 Lakhs in the previous year.

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The information on the affairs of the Company has been given as part of the Management Discussion & Analysis Report forming part of this Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT

There were no other material changes and commitment affecting financial position which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of the Company thought it would be prudent to conserve capital and has not recommended dividend for the FY 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

Your Company does not propose to transfer any amount from the current years profits to the General Reserve.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Act read with the IEPF (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, dividend/interest/refund of applications which remains unclaimed/unpaid for a period of 7 years is required to be transferred to IEPF. Further, the IEPF Rules mandate the companies to transfer all shares on which dividend remains unclaimed/unpaid for a period of 7 consecutive years to the demat account of the IEPF Authority.

During the period under review, the Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there are no funds or shares which are required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). In the FY 2024-25, the company is required to transfer the funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years for the dividend declared in FY 2016-17 amounting to Rs. 1600.

Any shareholder whose shares or unclaimed dividend have been transferred to the Fund, may claim the shares under provision to Section 124(6) or apply for refund under Section 125(3) or under proviso to Section 125(3) of the Act, as the case may be, to the Authority by making an application in Web Form IEPF - 5 available on website at www.iepf.gov.in.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the period.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was 12 Crores. There was no change in the share capital during the period.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Further, in compliance with 1st proviso of Rule (2) (1)(c)(viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits)

Rules, 2014 read with amendment rules thereto, during the year the Company has accepted loans from directors for business purpose along with a declaration in writing from them to the effect that the said loan amount is not being given out of funds acquired by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others;

Sr. No. Name of the person Relation with the Company Managing Amount received during the year Amount Outstanding as on March 31, 2024 1 Amit Rambhia Director Joint 10,00,000 5,50,000 2 Nikit Rambhia Managing Director 64,50,000 64,50,000

SUBSIDIARY & ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT

A list of bodies corporate which are subsidiaries / associates of your Company as on March 31, 2024* is as follows;

Technofy Digital Private Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary ICT Infratech Services Private Limited Wholly Owned Subsidiary NAJ Digilife Private Limited Subsidiary Company Cadcord Technologies Private Limited Associate Company

*The details with respect to acquisition of associate and subsidiary companies are stated in AOC 1. Other than the Companies mentioned above, no other Company has become or ceased to be a subsidiary or joint venture or associate of the Company during this financial year.

The Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the Subsidiary and Associate Company. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Act, we have prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company, its Subsidiary and Associate Company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (‘Ind AS), which forms part of this Annual Report. A statement containing the salient features of the financial position of the Subsidiary Companies and Associate Company in Form AOC-1 is annexed as Annexure A.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and financials of subsidiary Companies are also available on our website at https://www.panachedigilife.com/financials.

The Policy for determining material subsidiaries, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (‘the SEBI Listing Regulations), may be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#policies.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL Directors

The composition of the Board is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, with an appropriate combination of Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The complete list of Directors of the Company has been provided as part of the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year under review;

Mr. Amit Rambhia (DIN: 00165919) was liable to retire by rotation and being eligible was re-appointed at the 16th Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2023.

Mr. Nitesh Savla (DIN: 05155342), Chief Financial Officer of the Company was appointed as the Whole Time Director for a period of 3 years effective from February 14, 2023 to February 13, 2026 in the Board meeting held on February 14, 2023 and his appointment was approved by the members by way of Postal Ballot on May 4, 2023.

Mr. Jayesh Rambhia (DIN: 02049473) was appointed as an Additional Independent Director for a period of 5 years effective from February 14, 2023 to February 13, 2028 in the Board meeting held on February 14, 2023, and his appointment as an Independent Director was approved by the members by way of Postal Ballot on May 4, 2023.

Section 152 of the Act provides that unless the Articles of Association provide for retirement of all directors at every AGM, not less than two-third of the total number of directors of a public company (excluding the Independent Directors) shall be persons whose period of office is liable to determination by retirement of directors by rotation, of which one-third are liable to retire by rotation. Accordingly, Mr. Nikit Rambhia (DIN: 00165678), will retire by rotation at ensuing AGM and being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment.

The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Director are available on the website of the Company at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#board. The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and they hold highest standards of integrity.

Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (51) of Section 2 and Section 203 of the Act read with the Rules framed thereunder, the following persons are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024.

1. Mr.Amit Rambhia - Managing Director

2. Mr.Nikit Rambhia - Joint Managing Director

3. Mr.Nitesh Savla*- CFO & Whole Time Director

4.Mr.Harshil Chheda - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

*Mr. Nitesh Savla, Chief Financial Officer of the Company was appointed as the Whole- time Director of the Company with effect from February 14, 2023 and his appointment was approved by the members by way of Postal Ballot on May 4, 2023

Declaration by Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors have submitted the declaration of independence, pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, stating they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his / her ability to discharge his / her duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

All Independent Directors of the company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with Independent Directors Database of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and have cleared online proficiency test of IICA, as applicable.

Annual Evaluation of Directors, Committees and Board

Pursuant to the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has “Directors Performance Evaluation Policy” in place. In accordance with the said Policy, all the Directors had filled up Questionnaire and feedback form for evaluation of individual Directors, Board as a whole, Chairman, committees, and Independent Directors, whose format forms part of the policy. Thereafter Board evaluated every Director including Independent Director at its meeting held on February 07, 2024.

The Board has also evaluated its own performance, Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Chairman and all Directors individually. The Board concluded that the overall performance of all the Directors was very good.

Independent Directors Separate Meeting

A separate meeting of Independent Directors of the Company, was held on February 07, 2024 as required under Schedule IV to the Act (Code for Independent Directors) and Regulation 25(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

At the meeting following matters were taken up; reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. reviewed the performance of the Chairperson of the Company. assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information.

All Independent Directors of the Company attended the Meeting of Independent Directors except Mr. Jayesh Rambhia, who had expressed his inability to attend the Meeting and requested for leave of absence.

Familiarization Programme

The Company has familiarized the Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, responsibilities in the Company, nature of industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. The details relating to the familiarization programme are available on the website of the company at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#board.

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company has been formulated in terms of Section 178 of the Act. This Policy governs policy relating to Directors, Key Managerial Personnels and Senior Managements appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director. The complete disclosure of the said policy is available on the Companys website at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#policies.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The Policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company Securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading is available on the Companys website https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Report together with a certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the SEBI Listing Regulations relating to Corporate Governance of the Listing Regulations are set out and form part of this Annual Report.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(2) of the Act and the rules made thereunder, the Members at their 15th AGM held on September 29, 2022 had appointed M/s. Jain Salia & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 116291W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five years, i.e., from the conclusion of the 15th AGM till the conclusion of 20th AGM.

There is no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors, in their report on Financial Statements of the Company and hence do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) (f) of the Act. Further, there were no frauds reported by the Statutory Auditors as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act.

The Notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed M/s. D. M. Zaveri & Co., Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY 2023-24.

Further, in terms of the regulatory requirements; M/s D. M. Zaveri & Co. has issued the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report, confirming compliance by the Company of the applicable SEBI regulations and circulars / guidelines issued thereunder.

The Secretarial Audit Report is appended as Annexure B to this Report. There is no adverse remark, qualification, reservation or disclaimer in the Secretarial Audit Report. Further, there were no frauds reported by the Secretarial Auditors as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act.

Cost Records and Cost Audit

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, maintenance of cost records is applicable to the Company and accordingly, such accounts and records are being maintained.

The Board of Directors, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, appointed Kishore Bhatia & Associates, (Firm Registration No. 00294), Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditors to audit the cost accounts of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 on agreed remuneration of Rs. 1,35,000/-.

As required under the Act, necessary resolution seeking Members ratification for the remuneration payable to Kishore Bhatia & Associates for FY 2024-25 is provided in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Cost Audit Report in respect of the financial year 2023-24 will be filed within the statutory timeline.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company has strong commitment towards conservation of energy, natural resources and adoption of latest technology in its areas of operation.

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is provided as Annexure C of Directors Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The statement containing information as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided as Annexure D of Directors Report.

In terms of the first proviso to Section 136 of the Act, the Reports and Accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the information required under Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The said information is available for inspection by the members.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief:

A. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

B. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period;

C. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; D. The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

E. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

F. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and General Meetings.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of internal controls commensurate with the size of its operation and business to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and to ensure that all the business transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and adequately.

During the year, M/s. Sanket Sangoi & Associates, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Internal Auditors by the Board of Directors for the FY 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, upon recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the appointment of M/s. Sanket Sangoi & Associates, Chartered

Accountants, (FRN: 137348W), as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. The Audit Committee reviews reports submitted by Internal Auditor. Suggestions for improvement are considered and the Audit Committee reviews on the corrective actions taken by the Management. The Internal Auditor report directly to Audit Committee.

For more details on the topic, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis report which form part of the Annual Report.

BOARD MEETINGS

During the year, the Board met 5 (Five) times. The details of the Board meetings held during FY 2023-24 are disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report appended to this Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has constituted various statutory committees comprising of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors to discharge various functions, duties and responsibilities cast under the Act, the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable statutes, rules and regulations applicable to the Company from time to time.

Currently, the Board of Directors has formulated following committees, viz.

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details of the meetings, composition and terms of reference of the Committees are disclosed in Corporate Governance Report appended to this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

For the FY 2023-24, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 w.r.t. Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 read with Section 177(9) and (10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns to the management of the Company. The whistle blower policy of the Company is posted on the website of the Company and may be accessed at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#policies.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments as per Section 186 of the Act by the Company have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

CONTRACTS AND

ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY

All Related Party Transactions that were entered during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis. The Audit Committee grants an omnibus approval for the transactions that are in the ordinary course of the business and repetitive in nature. For other transactions, the Company obtains specific approval of the Audit Committee before entering into any such transactions. A statement giving details of all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis for its review. Disclosure as required by the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS 24) has been made in the notes to the Financial Statements.

There were no materially significant RPTs made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, KMPs or Body Corporate(s), which had a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly, the disclosure of RPTs as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.

The Policy on related party transactions, as formulated by the Board is available on the Companys website at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#policies.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy for dealing with different kinds of risks which it faces in day-to-day operations of the Company. Risk Management Policy of the Company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures to be adopted by the Board. The Company has adequate internal control systems and procedures to combat the risk. The Risk management procedure will be reviewed by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors on time-to-time basis.

For more details on the topic, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis report which forms part of the Annual Report. Policy on Risk Management is available on the Companys website at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#policies.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place a policy for prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace. Further, the Company has constituted an Internal Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, where complaints in the nature of sexual harassment can be registered. Appropriate reporting mechanisms are in place for ensuring protection against sexual harassment and the right to work with dignity. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints in this regard.

The Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace is available on the Companys website at https://www.panachedigilife.com/corporate-governance#policies.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return in Form MGT 7 as required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.panachedigilife.com/shareholder-information#agm.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the year, no significant and material orders have been passed against the Company by any Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the Companys going concern status and operations in future.

HUMAN RESOURCE / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Human Resource is considered as one of the most critical resources in the business which can be continuously smoothened to maximize the effectiveness of the organization. Human Resource builds the Enterprise and the sense of belonging would inculcate the spirit of dedication and loyalty amongst them towards strengthening the Companys Policies and Systems. All personnel continue to have healthy, cordial and harmonious approach thereby enhancing the contributory value of the Company. The Company has generally enjoyed cordial relations with its personnel.

Canara Bank

The engagement with workmen and staff remained cordial and harmonious during the year and the management received full co-operation from employees.

The Company (excluding subsidiaries) had 33 employees on its rolls as on March 31, 2024. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable contribution made by the employees across all levels whose enthusiasm, team efforts, devotion and sense of belonging has always made the Company proud.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY

The Company has not made any application or no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the Financial Year and hence not being commented upon.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL

INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

During the Financial Year under review, there has been no incident of one-time settlement for loan taken from the banks of financial institutions and hence not being commented upon.

OTHER INFORMATION / DISCLOSURES

Wherever applicable, refer the Companys website www.panachedigilife.com or relevant details will be provided to the members on written request to the Company Secretary.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the devoted services of the employees, who have largely contributed to the efficient management of your Company. The Directors also place on record their appreciation for the continued support from the shareholders, customers, suppliers, Governments, bankers, lenders and other stakeholders.

By order of the Board of Directors of Panache Digilife Limited Amit Devchand Rambhia Chairman & Managing Director DIN: 00165919