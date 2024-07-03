Summary

Promoted by Basant Kabra and Anirudh Joshi, Control Print India Ltd (CPIL) was incorporated on 14 Jan.91. The Company is a pioneer in the coding and marking solutions industry in India. Its products, include Continuous Ink Jet Printers, Drop on Demand Printers, Hot Roll Coders, Thermal Inkjet Printers, Thermal Transfer Over Printers, Lasers, and Consumables. Control Print is the only Indian integrated manufacturer that produces coding equipment and consumables to compete with global technology. It has over 300 sales and service field workers across nine branch offices in India and one branch in Sri Lanka, and operates on a highly integrated ERP system for exceptional operational excellence. With over three decades of experience, Control Print has evolved to understand the changing needs of the evolving country and its manufacturers. Apart from these, it manufactures non-contact type coding and marking machines based on drop-on-demand inkjet printing technology and contact-type versatile electropneumatic imprinting machines, in technical collaboration with Avery Dennis, US, a Fortune-500 company.CPIL has a manufacturing and and assembling facility for coding and marking machines at Andheri, Bombay, and has set up a laboratory-cum-demonstration unit in Marol Naka, Andheri.Its coding and marking machines are used in printing variable information like date of manufacture, batch number, maximum retail price, expiry date, etc, on packaged goods varying from consumer goods industrie

