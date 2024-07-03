SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹752.5
Prev. Close₹750.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹76.39
Day's High₹752.65
Day's Low₹726.3
52 Week's High₹1,080
52 Week's Low₹640.1
Book Value₹225.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,161.9
P/E20.01
EPS37.44
Divi. Yield1.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.99
16.33
16.33
16.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
323.63
280.43
244.61
219.57
Net Worth
339.62
296.76
260.94
235.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
254.26
203.68
194.91
147.82
yoy growth (%)
24.82
4.5
31.85
9.89
Raw materials
-101.06
-78.58
-73.06
-52.02
As % of sales
39.74
38.58
37.48
35.19
Employee costs
-50
-43.31
-40.8
-27.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
46.86
37.08
37.35
23.63
Depreciation
-14.78
-12.03
-9.02
-14.68
Tax paid
-8.78
-5.9
-6.41
-6.29
Working capital
4.44
2.57
33.82
-6.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.82
4.5
31.85
9.89
Op profit growth
21.29
8.07
19.15
8.29
EBIT growth
25.05
0.22
54.74
-26.53
Net profit growth
40.3
10.33
34.85
-25.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
359.27
304.29
256.23
203.69
194.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
359.27
304.29
256.23
203.69
194.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.87
4.06
5.42
0.52
1.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Basant S Kabra
Joint Managing Director
Shiva Kabra
Non Executive Director
Ritu Joshi
Independent Director
Shruti Jatia
Independent Director
RAHUL RAKESH AGRAWAL
Independent Director
Chandresh Gandhi
Independent Director
Shome N Danani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Control Print Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Basant Kabra and Anirudh Joshi, Control Print India Ltd (CPIL) was incorporated on 14 Jan.91. The Company is a pioneer in the coding and marking solutions industry in India. Its products, include Continuous Ink Jet Printers, Drop on Demand Printers, Hot Roll Coders, Thermal Inkjet Printers, Thermal Transfer Over Printers, Lasers, and Consumables. Control Print is the only Indian integrated manufacturer that produces coding equipment and consumables to compete with global technology. It has over 300 sales and service field workers across nine branch offices in India and one branch in Sri Lanka, and operates on a highly integrated ERP system for exceptional operational excellence. With over three decades of experience, Control Print has evolved to understand the changing needs of the evolving country and its manufacturers. Apart from these, it manufactures non-contact type coding and marking machines based on drop-on-demand inkjet printing technology and contact-type versatile electropneumatic imprinting machines, in technical collaboration with Avery Dennis, US, a Fortune-500 company.CPIL has a manufacturing and and assembling facility for coding and marking machines at Andheri, Bombay, and has set up a laboratory-cum-demonstration unit in Marol Naka, Andheri.Its coding and marking machines are used in printing variable information like date of manufacture, batch number, maximum retail price, expiry date, etc, on packaged goods varying from consumer goods industrie
Read More
The Control Print Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹726.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Control Print Ltd is ₹1161.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Control Print Ltd is 20.01 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Control Print Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Control Print Ltd is ₹640.1 and ₹1080 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Control Print Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.93%, 3 Years at 30.06%, 1 Year at -28.94%, 6 Month at -11.42%, 3 Month at -7.67% and 1 Month at 1.65%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.