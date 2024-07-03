iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Control Print Ltd Share Price

726.45
(-3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open752.5
  • Day's High752.65
  • 52 Wk High1,080
  • Prev. Close750.4
  • Day's Low726.3
  • 52 Wk Low 640.1
  • Turnover (lac)76.39
  • P/E20.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value225.77
  • EPS37.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,161.9
  • Div. Yield1.2
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Control Print Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

752.5

Prev. Close

750.4

Turnover(Lac.)

76.39

Day's High

752.65

Day's Low

726.3

52 Week's High

1,080

52 Week's Low

640.1

Book Value

225.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,161.9

P/E

20.01

EPS

37.44

Divi. Yield

1.2

Control Print Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 May, 2024

arrow

Control Print Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Control Print Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.73%

Non-Promoter- 4.21%

Institutions: 4.21%

Non-Institutions: 43.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Control Print Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.99

16.33

16.33

16.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

323.63

280.43

244.61

219.57

Net Worth

339.62

296.76

260.94

235.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

254.26

203.68

194.91

147.82

yoy growth (%)

24.82

4.5

31.85

9.89

Raw materials

-101.06

-78.58

-73.06

-52.02

As % of sales

39.74

38.58

37.48

35.19

Employee costs

-50

-43.31

-40.8

-27.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

46.86

37.08

37.35

23.63

Depreciation

-14.78

-12.03

-9.02

-14.68

Tax paid

-8.78

-5.9

-6.41

-6.29

Working capital

4.44

2.57

33.82

-6.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.82

4.5

31.85

9.89

Op profit growth

21.29

8.07

19.15

8.29

EBIT growth

25.05

0.22

54.74

-26.53

Net profit growth

40.3

10.33

34.85

-25.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

359.27

304.29

256.23

203.69

194.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

359.27

304.29

256.23

203.69

194.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.87

4.06

5.42

0.52

1.14

View Annually Results

Control Print Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Control Print Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Basant S Kabra

Joint Managing Director

Shiva Kabra

Non Executive Director

Ritu Joshi

Independent Director

Shruti Jatia

Independent Director

RAHUL RAKESH AGRAWAL

Independent Director

Chandresh Gandhi

Independent Director

Shome N Danani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Control Print Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Basant Kabra and Anirudh Joshi, Control Print India Ltd (CPIL) was incorporated on 14 Jan.91. The Company is a pioneer in the coding and marking solutions industry in India. Its products, include Continuous Ink Jet Printers, Drop on Demand Printers, Hot Roll Coders, Thermal Inkjet Printers, Thermal Transfer Over Printers, Lasers, and Consumables. Control Print is the only Indian integrated manufacturer that produces coding equipment and consumables to compete with global technology. It has over 300 sales and service field workers across nine branch offices in India and one branch in Sri Lanka, and operates on a highly integrated ERP system for exceptional operational excellence. With over three decades of experience, Control Print has evolved to understand the changing needs of the evolving country and its manufacturers. Apart from these, it manufactures non-contact type coding and marking machines based on drop-on-demand inkjet printing technology and contact-type versatile electropneumatic imprinting machines, in technical collaboration with Avery Dennis, US, a Fortune-500 company.CPIL has a manufacturing and and assembling facility for coding and marking machines at Andheri, Bombay, and has set up a laboratory-cum-demonstration unit in Marol Naka, Andheri.Its coding and marking machines are used in printing variable information like date of manufacture, batch number, maximum retail price, expiry date, etc, on packaged goods varying from consumer goods industrie
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Control Print Ltd share price today?

The Control Print Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹726.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Control Print Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Control Print Ltd is ₹1161.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Control Print Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Control Print Ltd is 20.01 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Control Print Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Control Print Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Control Print Ltd is ₹640.1 and ₹1080 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Control Print Ltd?

Control Print Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.93%, 3 Years at 30.06%, 1 Year at -28.94%, 6 Month at -11.42%, 3 Month at -7.67% and 1 Month at 1.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Control Print Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Control Print Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.73 %
Institutions - 4.22 %
Public - 43.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Control Print Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.