|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|11 May 2024
|Decided to convene 33rd AGM of the Company on August 09, 2024. We would like to inform that 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 9, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) The Company has provided the Voting Results for 33rd Annual General Meeting held on August 09, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. IST through Video Conference under Regulation 44 OF SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
