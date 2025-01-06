iifl-logo-icon 1
Control Print Ltd Cash Flow Statement

725.05
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Control Print FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

46.86

37.08

37.35

23.63

Depreciation

-14.78

-12.03

-9.02

-14.68

Tax paid

-8.78

-5.9

-6.41

-6.29

Working capital

4.44

2.57

33.82

-6.73

Other operating items

Operating

27.72

21.71

55.72

-4.07

Capital expenditure

15.78

21.9

34.2

56.05

Free cash flow

43.5

43.61

89.92

51.97

Equity raised

429.47

384.2

298.71

211.94

Investing

23.17

11.81

2

4.38

Financing

7.55

3.49

-14.73

1.61

Dividends paid

6.53

6.53

15.75

3.92

Net in cash

510.22

449.64

391.65

273.82

