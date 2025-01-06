Control Print Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
46.86
37.08
37.35
23.63
Depreciation
-14.78
-12.03
-9.02
-14.68
Tax paid
-8.78
-5.9
-6.41
-6.29
Working capital
4.44
2.57
33.82
-6.73
Other operating items
Operating
27.72
21.71
55.72
-4.07
Capital expenditure
15.78
21.9
34.2
56.05
Free cash flow
43.5
43.61
89.92
51.97
Equity raised
429.47
384.2
298.71
211.94
Investing
23.17
11.81
2
4.38
Financing
7.55
3.49
-14.73
1.61
Dividends paid
6.53
6.53
15.75
3.92
Net in cash
510.22
449.64
391.65
273.82
