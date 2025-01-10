Control Print Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.99
16.33
16.33
16.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
323.63
280.43
244.61
219.57
Net Worth
339.62
296.76
260.94
235.9
Minority Interest
Debt
5.89
4.12
4.06
3.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.91
8.34
9.55
10.01
Total Liabilities
353.42
309.22
274.55
249.4
Fixed Assets
123.74
114.02
109.63
110.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
84.63
72.43
54.49
31.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
135.42
107.26
102
101.48
Inventories
84.95
71.05
65.43
66.87
Inventory Days
93.92
119.82
Sundry Debtors
78.65
73.35
63.16
56.34
Debtor Days
90.66
100.95
Other Current Assets
51.82
24.74
25.22
21.47
Sundry Creditors
-27.48
-20.03
-16.6
-12.74
Creditor Days
23.82
22.82
Other Current Liabilities
-52.52
-41.85
-35.21
-30.46
Cash
9.63
15.52
8.42
6.11
Total Assets
353.42
309.23
274.54
249.39
