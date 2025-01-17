Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.79
4.5
31.85
9.89
Op profit growth
19.33
8
19.18
8.32
EBIT growth
23.25
0.11
55.39
-26.76
Net profit growth
38.02
10.3
35.36
-25.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.14
24.4
23.61
26.12
EBIT margin
18.26
18.63
19.45
16.5
Net profit margin
15.64
14.26
13.51
13.16
RoCE
18.1
16.58
20.15
16.2
RoNW
4.09
3.34
3.91
3.8
RoA
3.87
3.17
3.49
3.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.55
17.79
16.13
11.5
Dividend per share
9
8.5
8
6
Cash EPS
15.5
10.28
10.46
2.9
Book value per share
157.32
142.48
123.04
86.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.5
13.57
12.01
23.66
P/CEPS
22.96
23.49
18.51
93.75
P/B
2.26
1.69
1.57
3.15
EV/EBIDTA
9.37
7.79
6.6
11.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
16.28
22.47
59.79
27.54
Tax payout
-19.23
-16.07
-17.32
-26.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.82
94.99
78.51
87.14
Inventory days
94.72
116.56
109.82
143.74
Creditor days
-27.32
-28.62
-29.4
-29.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-43.97
-31.2
-43.8
-23.04
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0.09
Net debt / op. profit
-0.07
-0.05
-0.1
0.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.06
-38.58
-37.48
-35.19
Employee costs
-19.88
-21.26
-20.93
-18.67
Other costs
-16.9
-15.74
-17.96
-20.01
