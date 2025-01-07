iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Control Print Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

740.35
(2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:59:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Control Print Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

254.26

203.68

194.91

147.82

yoy growth (%)

24.82

4.5

31.85

9.89

Raw materials

-101.06

-78.58

-73.06

-52.02

As % of sales

39.74

38.58

37.48

35.19

Employee costs

-50

-43.31

-40.8

-27.6

As % of sales

19.66

21.26

20.93

18.67

Other costs

-42.76

-31.96

-34.94

-29.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.81

15.69

17.92

19.96

Operating profit

60.43

49.82

46.09

38.68

OPM

23.76

24.46

23.65

26.17

Depreciation

-14.78

-12.03

-9.02

-14.68

Interest expense

-1.03

-1.21

-0.86

-1.05

Other income

2.25

0.51

1.14

0.69

Profit before tax

46.86

37.08

37.35

23.63

Taxes

-8.78

-5.9

-6.41

-6.29

Tax rate

-18.75

-15.92

-17.18

-26.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38.07

31.17

30.93

17.34

Exceptional items

3.16

-1.78

-4.29

2.4

Net profit

41.23

29.39

26.63

19.75

yoy growth (%)

40.3

10.33

34.85

-25.31

NPM

16.21

14.43

13.66

13.36

Control Print : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Control Print Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.