|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
254.26
203.68
194.91
147.82
yoy growth (%)
24.82
4.5
31.85
9.89
Raw materials
-101.06
-78.58
-73.06
-52.02
As % of sales
39.74
38.58
37.48
35.19
Employee costs
-50
-43.31
-40.8
-27.6
As % of sales
19.66
21.26
20.93
18.67
Other costs
-42.76
-31.96
-34.94
-29.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.81
15.69
17.92
19.96
Operating profit
60.43
49.82
46.09
38.68
OPM
23.76
24.46
23.65
26.17
Depreciation
-14.78
-12.03
-9.02
-14.68
Interest expense
-1.03
-1.21
-0.86
-1.05
Other income
2.25
0.51
1.14
0.69
Profit before tax
46.86
37.08
37.35
23.63
Taxes
-8.78
-5.9
-6.41
-6.29
Tax rate
-18.75
-15.92
-17.18
-26.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
38.07
31.17
30.93
17.34
Exceptional items
3.16
-1.78
-4.29
2.4
Net profit
41.23
29.39
26.63
19.75
yoy growth (%)
40.3
10.33
34.85
-25.31
NPM
16.21
14.43
13.66
13.36
