Control Print Ltd Dividend

733.7
(1.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Control Print CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 May 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 2024550Final
Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity shares (50% of face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). In addition to the final dividend, the Company had declared and paid interim dividend of Rs. 4/- per share, i.e total dividend would be Rs. 9/- per share for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend, if approved by the Members will be paid after August 09, 2024. Intimation of Record Date for the payment of Final Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
Dividend22 Jan 20242 Feb 20242 Feb 2024440Interim
The Board has approved in its meeting held on January 22, 2024, unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board has in its meeting held on January 22, 2024, considered and declared an interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 @ Rs 4.00 per share and considered the record date as February 2, 2024.

