CONTROL PRINT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and declare an Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 The Board has approved in its meeting held on January 22, 2024, unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board has in its meeting held on January 22, 2024, considered and declared an interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 @ Rs 4.00 per share and considered the record date as February 2, 2024. The Board in its meeting held on January 22, 2024, has declared an interim dividend for FY 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e January 22, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) have: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; 2. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share (40%) on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share for the Financial Year 2023-24, and that the record date to determine the names of members eligible for receipt of an interim dividend will be Friday, February 02, 2024. The dividend will be paid on or after Friday, February 09, 2024. 3. Other matters as detailed in board meeting outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024) Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f 31 January 2024 The Board in its meeting held on January 22, 2024 approved the appointment of an Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f March 29, 2024 which is subject to approval of the Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)