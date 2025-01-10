TO THE MEMBERS OF CONTROL PRINT LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Control Print Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive

Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the

Company as at 31st March 2024, total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), thechangesinequityanditscashflowfor the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we haveaccountingpolicies fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence that we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter Non-Current Investment (Note No. 6) Principal Audit Procedures The company has invested substantial amount of 27 Lakh EURO were not limited to following. (equivalent to INR 2,436.61 Lakhs) in its wholly owned foreign subsidiary during the year. a Our procedure in relation to assessment of the same includes as under and We consider this a key audit matter and other compliance. The amount invested in wholly owned foreign subsidiary given the relative significance of theis carried at cost as on 31-Mar-24. value of investment. The Company has subscribed to 2.70 Lakh shares on face value and all compliance related to FEMA & RBI has been done in the guidance of Category I Merchant Banker and we have relied upon that report with respect to valuation Conclusion Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions. Non-Current Loans (Note No. 7) Principal Audit Procedures The company has also extended Our procedure in relation to assessment of the same includes as under and the Loan amount of 25 Lakh EURO were not limited to following. (equivalent to INR 2,271.25 Lakhs) to its wholly owned foreign subsidiary during the year. The Company entered into a Loan Agreement with its Foreign Subsidiary in March 2024 and extended Loan of 25 Lakh EURO. The necessary approvals and compliance related to RBI & FEMA regulations have been done in the guidance We consider this a key audit matter of Category I Merchant Banker. given the relative significance of the value of investment. Conclusion Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Overview management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Statutory Reports

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a Financial Statements whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant including any significant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. We did not audit the financial statements of Colombo (Sri Lanka) Branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 164.23 Lakhs as at 31st March 2024, total revenues of Rs. 24.37 Lakhs, total net loss after tax of Rs. 41.07 Lakhs and total comprehensive doubtonthe loss of Rs. 41.07 Lakhs and total net cash outflow of Rs. 53.46 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March 2024. The financial statements of above branch has been audited by another independent auditor in accordance with the regulations of that country, whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, to the extent it has been derived from such audited financial statements is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the

Annexure ‘A statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.audit in internal control

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The reports on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under Section

143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

d. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with in this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts. e. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under

Section 133 of the Act. f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with respect to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refers to our separate report in Annexure ‘B. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 46 (C) to the standalone financial statements. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024. d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the

Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. e. The Final Dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year and the Interim Dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. f. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the period ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the same has been preserved by the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) (i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. (B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in a phased programmed manner to cover all the items/locations over a period of 3 years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Note No. 2 of the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property,

Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a registered valuer or specifying the amount of change if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and

Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by

The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of records were not 10% or more in aggregate for having regard to each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the audited books of account (Also refer Note No.

53 to the financial statements).

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments in some other companies (Refer Note No. 6 & Note No. 11), provided guarantee to in respect of working capital loan sanctioned to its Subsidiary (Refer Note No. 46 I (B), granted unsecured loans to its wholly owned subsidiary (Refer Note No.

45 Point No. III (b & c)) and to some of the employees. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below:

in Lakhs

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the Year - Subsidiaries - - 2,272.57 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 98.37 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiaries 200.00 2,349.55 - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 76.03 -

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments made, guarantees provided, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans/advances in nature of loans given to other parties (employees) are interest free in nature, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated. The loan given to wholly owned Indian subsidiary company is interest free and repayable on demand, hence no schedule of repayment is stipulated. The loan given to a wholly owned foreign subsidiary company is interest bearing loan at 12% p.a. and repayable as per tenure and terms specified in the Loan Agreement along with applicable interest. (d) In respect of the aforesaid loans/advances in nature of loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans/advances in nature of loans which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) The Company has granted loans of Rs. 1.32

Lakhs to its wholly owned Indian subsidiaries companies, during the year which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The Company has granted loans of Rs. 2,271.25 Lakhs to its wholly owned foreign subsidiary company, during the year which is repayable as per tenure and terms specified in the Loan agreement along with applicable interest. The aggregate amount of loans granted to related parties i.e. its wholly owned subsidiaries as per section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 is Rs.2,349.55

Lakhs and that is 96.87% of total Loan granted.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the loans and investments made guarantee provided. The Company has not provided any securities to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits, to which directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, applicable. Further, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law

Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits, and therefore, the question of our commenting on whether the same has been complied with or not does not arise.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and Cost Audit Report

CRA-4 for last financial year and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, entry tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the Information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance Corporation, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of

Customs, Value-Added Tax, Cess or Other

Statutory Dues which have not been deposited by the company on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been previously recorded in the books of account. (ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any lender. Overview

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of accounts, no term loan has been obtained by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Statutory Reports (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of accounts, we report that the Company has not utilized the short-term funds towards long term purpose. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of accounts, we report that the Financial Statements Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books of accounts, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. (x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central

Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Note No. 45 to the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related

Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Obtain License & Registration No NBFC activities before obtaining Registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause

3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment

Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations madebytheReserveBankofIndia.Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii)The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 50 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. Refer note 49 of the financial statements. (xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone

Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure- ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (‘THE ACT)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Control Print Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with respect to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH RESPECT TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial with respect to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with respect to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH RESPECT TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control with respect to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with respect to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.