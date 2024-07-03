iifl-logo-icon 1
Esconet Technologies Ltd Share Price

355.25
(2.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:41:47 PM

  Open360
  Day's High363.55
  52 Wk High539.95
  Prev. Close346.25
  Day's Low350.7
  52 Wk Low 142
  Turnover (lac)115.1
  P/E86.13
  Face Value10
  Book Value0
  EPS4.02
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)465.16
  Div. Yield0
Esconet Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

360

Prev. Close

346.25

Turnover(Lac.)

115.1

Day's High

363.55

Day's Low

350.7

52 Week's High

539.95

52 Week's Low

142

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

465.16

P/E

86.13

EPS

4.02

Divi. Yield

0

Esconet Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Esconet Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

View More

Esconet Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:07 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 38.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Esconet Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.36

0.77

0.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.4

4.77

1.74

1.01

Net Worth

36.76

5.54

2.51

1.78

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

140.55

94.66

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

140.55

94.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.25

0.32

Esconet Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,839.4

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

750.4

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.52

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.9

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.98

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Esconet Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Santosh Kumar Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Sunil Kumar Agrawal.

Whole-time Director

Vineet Agrawal

Independent Director

Mukesh Chand Jain

Independent Director

Gaurav Gupta

Independent Director

Ashi Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajnish Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Esconet Technologies Ltd

Summary

Esconet Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company as Esconet Technologies Private Limited. Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the companies shareholder in the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2023, the main objects of the Company was altered and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 18, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2023, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Esconet Technologies Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 21, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The company is engaged in the business of meeting a wide range of IT requirements such as high-end supercomputing solutions, data centre facilities, encompassing storage servers, network security, virtualization, and data protection. The comprehensive solutions cater to the needs of SMEs, large enterprises, and public sector clients. Furthermore, Esconet extends its capabilities into the cloud services domain through its wholly owned subsidiary, ZeaCloud Services, ensuring that the companies clients have access to cutting-edge technology and a seamless IT infrastructure experience.
Company FAQs

What is the Esconet Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Esconet Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹355.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Esconet Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esconet Technologies Ltd is ₹465.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Esconet Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Esconet Technologies Ltd is 86.13 and 7.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Esconet Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esconet Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esconet Technologies Ltd is ₹142 and ₹539.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Esconet Technologies Ltd?

Esconet Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.68%, 6 Month at 5.20%, 3 Month at -26.80% and 1 Month at -10.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Esconet Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Esconet Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.30 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 38.58 %

