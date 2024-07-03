Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹360
Prev. Close₹346.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.1
Day's High₹363.55
Day's Low₹350.7
52 Week's High₹539.95
52 Week's Low₹142
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)465.16
P/E86.13
EPS4.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.36
0.77
0.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.4
4.77
1.74
1.01
Net Worth
36.76
5.54
2.51
1.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
140.55
94.66
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
140.55
94.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.25
0.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,839.4
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
750.4
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.52
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.9
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.98
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Santosh Kumar Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Sunil Kumar Agrawal.
Whole-time Director
Vineet Agrawal
Independent Director
Mukesh Chand Jain
Independent Director
Gaurav Gupta
Independent Director
Ashi Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajnish Pandey
Reports by Esconet Technologies Ltd
Summary
Esconet Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company as Esconet Technologies Private Limited. Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the companies shareholder in the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2023, the main objects of the Company was altered and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 18, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2023, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Esconet Technologies Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 21, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The company is engaged in the business of meeting a wide range of IT requirements such as high-end supercomputing solutions, data centre facilities, encompassing storage servers, network security, virtualization, and data protection. The comprehensive solutions cater to the needs of SMEs, large enterprises, and public sector clients. Furthermore, Esconet extends its capabilities into the cloud services domain through its wholly owned subsidiary, ZeaCloud Services, ensuring that the companies clients have access to cutting-edge technology and a seamless IT infrastructure experience.
The Esconet Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹355.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Esconet Technologies Ltd is ₹465.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Esconet Technologies Ltd is 86.13 and 7.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Esconet Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Esconet Technologies Ltd is ₹142 and ₹539.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Esconet Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.68%, 6 Month at 5.20%, 3 Month at -26.80% and 1 Month at -10.78%.
