Esconet Technologies Ltd Summary

Esconet Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company as Esconet Technologies Private Limited. Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the companies shareholder in the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2023, the main objects of the Company was altered and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on August 18, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 09, 2023, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Esconet Technologies Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on September 21, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The company is engaged in the business of meeting a wide range of IT requirements such as high-end supercomputing solutions, data centre facilities, encompassing storage servers, network security, virtualization, and data protection. The comprehensive solutions cater to the needs of SMEs, large enterprises, and public sector clients. Furthermore, Esconet extends its capabilities into the cloud services domain through its wholly owned subsidiary, ZeaCloud Services, ensuring that the companies clients have access to cutting-edge technology and a seamless IT infrastructure experience.