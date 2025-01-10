iifl-logo-icon 1
Esconet Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

367.5
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:09 PM

Esconet CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on January 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other agenda items. Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising by way of preferential allotment of equity shares of Esconet Technologies Limited Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/09/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised / Additional Disclosure for Board meeting held on September 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/09/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 20247 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of Financial Results for the Half year and Financial Year ended 31stMarch 2024 in Searchable format.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

