|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|4 Jan 2025
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on January 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other agenda items. Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Sep 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising by way of preferential allotment of equity shares of Esconet Technologies Limited Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/09/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised / Additional Disclosure for Board meeting held on September 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of Financial Results for the Half year and Financial Year ended 31stMarch 2024 in Searchable format.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)
