To the Members of,

ESCONET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Esconet Technologies Limited, which comprises the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, Cash Flow Statement and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred as the "Financials Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and Profit and Cash Flow for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books. The company has no branches.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. Reporting on the adequacy of the internal financial control over Financial Reporting of the statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, under sec 143(3)(i) of the act refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us by the management, "the provisions contained under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Schedule V and the Rules framed thereunder, state that the maximum limit of managerial remuneration is not applicable to a private company and since, at the time when the remuneration was approved by the Board and paid, the company was a private company and converted on and when a private company converts to a public company, there is no stipulations or requirement for re-approval of shareholders regarding managerial remuneration approved during its private company status". Therefore, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

1) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

2) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, to the Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5) No Dividend declared or paid during the period by the company.

6) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Goel Mintri & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Reg. No. 013211N)

Sd/-

Gopal Dutt

(Partner)

M.No.520858

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29.05.2024

UDIN: 24520858BKBFWL5636

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company "M/s ESCONET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED" and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

B. The Company does not have any intangible assets during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any immovable property during the year hence reporting under clause (i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

2) a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventories lying with third parties have substantially been confirmed by them as at year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory (Including inventories lying with third parties) were noticed.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

3. During the year the Company has invested a total amount of Rs 32,42,800/- in "M/s Zeacloud Services Private Limited". Apart from this, the company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

4. The company has not granted loans or made investments, guarantees, and security where provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 need to be complied with.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts during the year which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) The company has not defaulted in repayments of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has following loan outstanding as on 31st March 2024 from bank and financial institution;

Bank/ Financial Institution Name Amount Outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 Bear Bull Distributers Pvt. Ltd. 1,50,00,000 BMW Financial Service (Car Loan) 47,70,374 Federal Bank (Car Loan) 16,95,020 ICICI Bank(Car Loan) 16,62,069 ICICI Loan (ECLGS) 6,60,834 Siemens Factoring Pvt. Ltd. 1,26,56,939 Total 3,64,45,236

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, except the amount of Rs 2,50,00,000/- received from IPO Proceeds for the purpose of investment in wholly owned subsidiary company M/s Zeacloud Services Private Limited to fund its capital expenditure.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

10. The company has made Initial Public Offer of 33,60,000 shares and private placement of 4,43,947 shares under review and the requirement of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and according to information and explanations given to us, the amount raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised;

(a) The Company has raised money by way of initial public offer as under;

Objects of the issue Amount Received from IPO Utilized up to 31st March, 2024 Unutilized up to 31st March, 2024 Working Capital 16,00,00,000/- 4,74,24,075/- 11,25,75,925/- Investment in wholly owned subsidiary company Zeacloud Services Pvt. Ltd., to fund its capital expenditure 2,50,00,000/- 2,50,00,000/- General Corporate Purpose 5,42,61,808/- 3,31,000/- 5,39,30,808/- Issue related expense for IPO 4,29,78,192/- 4,29,78,192/- -- Total 28,22,40,000/- 9,07,33,267/- 19,15,06,733/-

(b) During the year, the Company had made private placement of 4,43,947 shares and other than that no other preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures made during the year.

11. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The Company is not required to have internal audit system as per the provision of Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

15. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current and in the preceding financial year.

18. During the year resignation from the previous statutory auditor has taken place but there are no such consideration and objections or concerned raised by the previous auditor.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For Goel Mintri & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No: 013211N

Sd/-

Gopal Dutt

Partner

Membership Number: 520858

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29.05.2024

UDIN: 24520858BKBFWL5636

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ESCONET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Goel Mintri & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Reg. No. 13211N)

Sd/-

Gopal Dutt

Partner

M.No.520858

Place: New Delhi

Date: 29.05.2024

UDIN: 24520858BKBFWL5636.