We wish to inform you that the AGM of the members of the Company for FY 23-24 will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 03:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules and circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024) Esconet Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 12TH Annual General Meeting held on August 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024)